Macron: UK is France’s friend ‘whoever its leaders are’

“The British people, the United Kingdom, is a friendly, strong and allied nation, regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders or the little mistakes they may make in grandstanding,” Macron told reporters during a visit to Algeria.
Macron was responding to a reporter’s question while he is on an official visit to Algeria.
Check out Macron's rueful sigh and smile before reiterating that yes, France is a friend and strong ally of the UK "sometimes despite its leaders" https://t.co/mckXIRPrPu
— Emma Pearson (@LocalFR_Emma) August 26, 2022
He added that he would not hesitate “for a single second” to say that “the UK is France’s friend…the UK is a friendly nation, strong and allied.”
His comments come after British politician Liz Truss, the favourite to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister next month, was asked during a campaign event “Emmanuel Macron – friend or foe?”. Truss replied: “The jury’s out”.
