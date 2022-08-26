French Word of the Day: Nombriliste

Why do I need to know nombriliste ?

Because you might meet some who fit this description in France.

What does it mean?

Nombriliste – pronounced noam-bree-leest – literally translates to ‘navelist’ or ‘belly-buttonist,’ with the French for navel le nombril.

But the more appropriate translation is the English term ‘navel gazer’ – someone who is contemplative and self-centred.

This is not an uncommon expression in France, a country known for its love of philosophy, and it might not be too hard for you to find someone whose philosophy is a bit more inward focused.

The word holds about the same meaning as its English counterpart, as it references someone who is self-absorbed or egotistical, prone to contemplation only focused on themselves. In French, the definition offered by dictionary La Langue Française for a nombriliste is “a person, a community, or society that is only interested in itself, taking into account external realities only as far as they concern its interests.”

Some French synonyms might include égocentrique (egocentric) and narcissique (narcissist) – so it is safe to say that this term is not a compliment.

In French, this term can also be a noun – nombrilisme – which is akin to narcissism.

Just like in English, the French term comes from 19th century Greece originally, as the monks of Mount Athos were known for pretending to “experience celestial joys” when looking upon their own navels.

Use it like this

Le philosophe a dit qu’on doit construire une société plus altruiste et empathique. Notre société actuelle est nombriliste et excluante. – The philosopher said that we have to build a more altruistic and empathetic society. Our current one is self-absorbed and exclusionary.

Elle est nombriliste. Elle pourrait facilement parler d’elle-même et de sa propre famille pendant des heures sans poser une seule question à personne d’autre. – She is a navel gazer. She could easily spend hours talking about herself and her own family without asking a single question to anyone else.