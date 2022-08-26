Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Nombriliste

It might look like this has to do with numbers, but this person only has one ‘number one’ in mind.

Published: 26 August 2022 14:52 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know nombriliste ?

Because you might meet some who fit this description in France.

What does it mean?

Nombriliste – pronounced noam-bree-leest – literally translates to ‘navelist’ or ‘belly-buttonist,’ with the French for navel le nombril.

But the more appropriate translation is the English term ‘navel gazer’ – someone who is contemplative and self-centred.

This is not an uncommon expression in France, a country known for its love of philosophy, and it might not be too hard for you to find someone whose philosophy is a bit more inward focused.

The word holds about the same meaning as its English counterpart, as it references someone who is self-absorbed or egotistical, prone to contemplation only focused on themselves. In French, the definition offered by dictionary La Langue Française for a nombriliste is “a person, a community, or society that is only interested in itself, taking into account external realities only as far as they concern its interests.” 

Some French synonyms might include égocentrique (egocentric) and narcissique (narcissist) – so it is safe to say that this term is not a compliment. 

In French, this term can also be a noun – nombrilisme – which is akin to narcissism. 

Just like in English, the French term comes from 19th century Greece originally, as the monks of Mount Athos were known for pretending to “experience celestial joys” when looking upon their own navels. 

Use it like this

Le philosophe a dit qu’on doit construire une société plus altruiste et empathique. Notre société actuelle est nombriliste et excluante. – The philosopher said that we have to build a more altruistic and empathetic society. Our current one is self-absorbed and exclusionary.

Elle est nombriliste. Elle pourrait facilement parler d’elle-même et de sa propre famille pendant des heures sans poser une seule question à personne d’autre. – She is a navel gazer. She could easily spend hours talking about herself and her own family without asking a single question to anyone else.

French Expression of the Day: Botter en touche

Both politicians and rugby players tend to be skilled with this expression.

Published: 25 August 2022 12:17 CEST
Why do I need to know botter en touche?

Because you might want to use this expression to describe someone’s less than forthright response 

What does it mean?

Botter en touche – pronounced boat-ay ahn toosh – translates to ‘kick into touch’ and is a term that rugby fans will be familiar with, but in non-athletic conversations, it means to ‘avoid or evade the question.’

‘Kick into touch’ is used in a rugby and non-rugby sense in English too, but the non-literal meaning has a slightly different sense in English.

In rugby botter en touche means to kick the ball into ‘touch’ or the sidelines of the pitch, which will cause play to be restarted. It’s typically used to either try and get out of a difficult situation or to gain ground. 

The verb botter, from the same root as les bottes (boots) means to kick or ‘boot the ball’.  

However in English, ‘to kick into touch,’ in a non-sporting sense means to put something off or to cause an idea or project to be halted or abandoned.

In French, it is most commonly used to describe someone who is seeking to avoid a difficult or embarrassing question. In English, you might say this person is ‘beating around the bush’ or ‘dodging the question.’ 

Use it like this

L’avocat a posé plusieurs questions pointues au Président, mais celui-ci n’a pas répondu de manière explicite. Au lieu de cela, il a botté en touche. – The lawyer asked several pointed questions to the President, but he did not respond explicitly. Instead, he evaded the question. 

S’il vous plaît, ne bottez pas en touche. Je voudrais que vous soyez honnête avec moi et que vous me donniez une réponse complète. – Please don’t dodge the question. I would like for you to be honest with me and give me a thorough answer.

