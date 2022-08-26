Read news from:
TOURISM

French tourism bounces back after two years of Covid-hit summers

After two years affected by Covid, France’s first “full” summer tourist season is drawing to a close - and early signs are that it has been a good one for the hospitality industry, with visitor levels at or above 2019 levels.

Published: 26 August 2022 16:48 CEST
(Photo: Valentine Chapuis / AFP)

In 2019 France was the world’s most visited tourist destination and despite wildfires and cost-of-living fears, holidaymakers flocked to tourist destinations up and down the country this summer.

Gîtes de France’s national director confirmed to AFP that occupancy rates at registered properties nationally rose to 86 percent in August – a six-point increase on 2019, the last year before Covid-19 – and even hit 100 percent between July 23rd and August 20th. 

Didier Arino, general manager of the tourism and leisure consultants Protourisme, said that the number of nights booked in hotels has increased 2 percent compared to before the pandemic while, turnover has increased by 17 percent. 

READ ALSO 6 reasons why France is the top tourist destination

Rail operator SNCF also had a good summer, saying that it carried 23 million passengers on TGV and Intercité trains in France in July and August, rising to 28 million if international services, including Eurostar, are included.

 “That makes overall 10 percent more passengers compared to the summer of 2019,” SNCF Voyageurs CEO Christophe Fanichet told Le Parisien.

While tourists returned to Paris following the pandemic – 9.9 million people visited the city this summer, down just 3.5 percent on 2019’s figures – the favourite destination in France remained the coast.

Hotels in the ever-popular Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in the south-east returned to 2019 occupancy levels, despite an average price hike of more than 30 percent.

Normandy, too, has returned to pre-pandemic occupancy rates, even though prices have jumped between 10 percent and 15 percent, according to consulting firm MKG Consulting.

The president of the Fédération Nationale de l’Hôtellerie de Plein Air said that France’s campsites have been busy since the beginning of July. A impressive 77 percent of sites in Brittany alone had reported higher business than in 2019, he said.

But some inland areas, such as the Gers or Dordogne, that had benefited from something of a tourism boost in 2020 and 2021, when more French holidaymakers stayed at home because of Covid, have not enjoyed similar success this year. Experts believe many French tourists who visited those areas in the past two summers have taken holidays abroad this year.

France’s leisure parks, too, have enjoyed a bumper year. Parc Astérix is France’s second largest theme park after Disneyland Paris, saw growth jump 20 percent compared to 2019, with the final figure of visitors in July and August expected to be between 750,000 and 800,000.

Similar growth figures were reported at other parks such as Futuroscope and Walibi, while Disneyland Paris told AFP it had enjoyed “a very positive dynamic” this summer.

Member comments

TRAVEL NEWS

French rail service to offer tickets paid in instalments

In response to claims that ticket prices are too high amid inflation, the French national rail service has announced plans to introduce options to pay in instalments.

Published: 26 August 2022 13:20 CEST
In an effort to make train travel more accessible, France’s national rail service, SNCF, has announced plans to let passengers pay for tickets in instalments.

After a summer marked by heavy train travel, SNCF has faced criticism regarding high ticket prices, especially within the context of the cost-of-living crisis in France.

In response, the rail service told French daily Le Parisien that as of next summer (2023) payments can be spread over several months.

SNCF has not announced plans to decrease ticket prices, but they hope to provide alternative solutions for those who cannot afford to pay for tickets in one lump sum.

The option to pay in instalments will reportedly be available at latest by mid-2023 – just in time for next year’s summer vacations.

Passengers seeking to pay in instalments will need to book online rather than in the station, and at least five minutes prior to the departure of the train. TER (the regional train service) tickets – which usually run between €20 to 30 will not be included in this plan. 

A spokesperson from SNCF told Le Parisien that a “minimum basket” will be necessary and that this will “be offered for larger orders, for example when booking for a family or a group.”

According to INSEE, fares for train travel in France increased by 15 percent in the last year, though SNCF refutes this number, claiming that ticket prices have actually decreased by seven percent.

