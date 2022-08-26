French rail service to offer tickets paid in instalments

In an effort to make train travel more accessible, France’s national rail service, SNCF, has announced plans to let passengers pay for tickets in instalments.

After a summer marked by heavy train travel, SNCF has faced criticism regarding high ticket prices, especially within the context of the cost-of-living crisis in France.

In response, the rail service told French daily Le Parisien that as of next summer (2023) payments can be spread over several months.

SNCF has not announced plans to decrease ticket prices, but they hope to provide alternative solutions for those who cannot afford to pay for tickets in one lump sum.

The option to pay in instalments will reportedly be available at latest by mid-2023 – just in time for next year’s summer vacations.

Passengers seeking to pay in instalments will need to book online rather than in the station, and at least five minutes prior to the departure of the train. TER (the regional train service) tickets – which usually run between €20 to 30 will not be included in this plan.

A spokesperson from SNCF told Le Parisien that a “minimum basket” will be necessary and that this will “be offered for larger orders, for example when booking for a family or a group.”

According to INSEE, fares for train travel in France increased by 15 percent in the last year, though SNCF refutes this number, claiming that ticket prices have actually decreased by seven percent.