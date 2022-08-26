Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The French government claimed that Chernobyl nuclear fallout stopped at the border

If a French person is explaining to you why they don't trust the government - which is a fairly regular event - they might sarcastically refer to the French border's radiation-repelling qualities.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:57 CEST
Picture taken from a helicopter in April 1986 shows a general view of the destroyed 4th power block of Chernobyl's nuclear power plant few days after the catastrophe. Photo by VLADIMIR REPIK / AFP

Myth: In 1986, when a cloud of radioactive fallout swept across Europe after the Chernobyl disaster, the French government took no measures to protect its population and instead declared “the radiation cloud has stopped at the border”.

1986 was an extremely worrying time as the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine – the worst ever nuclear accident – sent a cloud of radioactive material into the air, which prevailing winds blew across Europe.

Officials in the Soviet Union tried to cover up the extent of the disaster, making the situation even more worrying and confusing. 

The prevailing winds at the time pushed the nuclear cloud west and then north, so that it passed over Germany and the Netherlands, touching only the eastern-most parts of France before moving north to the UK. Parts of the Vosges and Jura mountains in the east, the Southern Alps and Corsica were the most affected.  

As France had relatively little exposure, the government at the time took no special measures to protect the population.

Unfortunately, however, French people could see the very different approach being taken in Germany, where the government distributed iodine pills and warned the public not to eat fresh produce – and this difference gave rise to the theory that France was merely trying to protect its own agriculture industry and was not being honest with the public.

Even after these rumours became widespread, the government took very little action to reassure the population.

The comment “The Chernobyl cloud has stopped at the French border” is usually attributed to Pierre Pellerin, the head of the Service central de protection contre les rayonnements ionisants at the time.

In legal action brought in 2001 by residents of the island of Corsica, the court cleared Pellerin of any suggestion that he had tried to cover up the extend of the radiation cloud, or of claiming that the cloud had stopped at the border.

In 2000, a report titled Birth of a myth: the Chernobyl fallout in France, by the International Nuclear Information System – part of the International Atomic Energy Agency – found that France’s official position at the time was accurate and proportional to the relatively low danger.

Unfortunately, the damage created by poor communication was done, and its effects became apparent again during the pandemic, when the Chernobyl ‘fact’ was often cited as a reason not to trust the government’s health advice on Covid. 

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions in French history.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: It was illegal for women in France to wear trousers until 2013

We know that Paris takes its fashion pretty seriously, but is it really true that a law banning women from wearing trousers was only finally abolished in 2013?

Published: 25 August 2022 09:44 CEST
Myth: Although naturally plenty of women wear trousers in France it remained technically illegal right up until 2013 because of an old law.

Go back far enough in history and lots of European countries had strict laws in place governing what women could wear, while the Catholic Church regarded cross-dressing as heresy (remember Joan of Arc?).

But the issue of women’s clothing became the formal subject of French law in 1800, with a stipulation that women who wished to “dress as men” were required to ask permission from police.

There are a couple of caveats to this, however;

  • This was a decree, not a law, and a penalty is not mentioned
  • The decree was published by the Paris Préfecture de Police, so it only ever applied in Paris and its suburbs, not the whole of France.

So did Paris police ever spend much time giving women trouser permits?

There are a handful of famous cases including the painter Rosa Bonheur who in 1857 obtained a ‘permission de travestissement‘ (permission to cross-dress) from Paris police.

However it seems that only a couple of hundred permits were ever issued – mostly to women who wished to cross-dress, rather than women who wore trousers for practical or work-related reasons. 

By the late Nineteenth century trousers for women had become a political cause with (largely middle and upper class) ‘rational dress’ activists in the UK and US pointing out – not entirely unreasonably – that the women’s fashions of the day with their long skirts and corsets were entirely impractical and severely restricted women’s lives. 

The invention of the bicycle was something of a game-changer and ‘bloomers’ – a kind of Turkish-style loose trousers – were popularised for lady cyclists, quickly becoming a fashionable item of clothing that was adopted in cities including Paris.

Despite the permit requirement seeming to be largely defunct since the early 1900s, it appears to have lingered much longer in the popular imagination.

In 1933 film star Marlene Dietrich came to Paris on a publicity tour, wearing her trademark men’s suits, and it was reported in the American press that she had been arrested under the French trouser law.

The only problem with this story is that there is no official record of her arrest and the French press never mention an arrest or any police involvement, despite covering the visit of Dietrich in breathless detail – including much comment on her trousers – so it seems that this is an early example of fake news. 

The trouser law made international headlines again in 2013, when it was reported that it had finally been repealed.

However, as we have noted this was never actually a national law in the first place so it could not be repealed – all that happened was that Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, the women’s minister at the time, formally stated that no-one could ever be prosecuted under this decree because it is incompatible with the current French constitution and equality laws.

Formally withdrawing it would be a matter for the Paris police préfecture who have shown no particular interest in doing so, although as far back as 1930 the Paris police chief at the time Jean Chiappe stated in a letter as part of a civil court case (the French athletics federation was attempting to expel athlete and trouser-wearer Violette Morris) that women in trousers were no longer the subject of police attention. 

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

