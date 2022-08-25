For members
FRANCE EXPLAINED
Reader Question: Is it possible to fast-track French paperwork?
Whether it's waiting for an appointment or anxiously tracking the progress of your application, most foreigners in France have wondered at some point whether it is possible to fast-track their French paperwork.
Published: 25 August 2022 15:57 CEST
For members
CULTURE
7 TV shows that will help you understand France
The international image of French culture tends to veer towards the highbrow - but you shouldn't underestimate the role of TV in helping you to really understand what the country is all about (and giving you a free French class).
Published: 25 August 2022 11:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments