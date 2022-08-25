Read news from:
French history myths: It was illegal for women in France to wear trousers until 2013

We know that Paris takes its fashion pretty seriously, but is it really true that a law banning women from wearing trousers was only finally abolished in 2013?

Published: 25 August 2022 09:44 CEST
Was Marlene Dietrich really arrested for wearing trousers in Paris, or was that an early piece of fake news? Photo by AFP

Myth: Although naturally plenty of women wear trousers in France it remained technically illegal right up until 2013 because of an old law.

Go back far enough in history and lots of European countries had strict laws in place governing what women could wear, while the Catholic Church regarded cross-dressing as heresy (remember Joan of Arc?).

But the issue of women’s clothing became the formal subject of French law in 1800, with a stipulation that women who wished to “dress as men” were required to ask permission from police.

There are a couple of caveats to this, however;

  • This was a decree, not a law, and a penalty is not mentioned
  • The decree was published by the Paris Préfecture de Police, so it only ever applied in Paris and its suburbs, not the whole of France.

So did Paris police ever spend much time giving women trouser permits?

There are a handful of famous cases including the painter Rosa Bonheur who in 1857 obtained a ‘permission de travestissement‘ (permission to cross-dress) from Paris police.

However it seems that only a couple of hundred permits were ever issued – mostly to women who wished to cross-dress, rather than women who wore trousers for practical or work-related reasons. 

By the late Nineteenth century trousers for women had become a political cause with (largely middle and upper class) ‘rational dress’ activists in the UK and US pointing out – not entirely unreasonably – that the women’s fashions of the day with their long skirts and corsets were entirely impractical and severely restricted women’s lives. 

The invention of the bicycle was something of a game-changer and ‘bloomers’ – a kind of Turkish-style loose trousers – were popularised for lady cyclists, quickly becoming a fashionable item of clothing that was adopted in cities including Paris.

Despite the permit requirement seeming to be largely defunct since the early 1900s, it appears to have lingered much longer in the popular imagination.

In 1933 film star Marlene Dietrich came to Paris on a publicity tour, wearing her trademark men’s suits, and it was reported in the American press that she had been arrested under the French trouser law.

The only problem with this story is that there is no official record of her arrest and the French press never mention an arrest or any police involvement, despite covering the visit of Dietrich in breathless detail – including much comment on her trousers – so it seems that this is an early example of fake news. 

The trouser law made international headlines again in 2013, when it was reported that it had finally been repealed.

However, as we have noted this was never actually a national law in the first place so it could not be repealed – all that happened was that Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, the women’s minister at the time, formally stated that no-one could ever be prosecuted under this decree because it is incompatible with the current French constitution and equality laws.

Formally withdrawing it would be a matter for the Paris police préfecture who have shown no particular interest in doing so, although as far back as 1930 the Paris police chief at the time Jean Chiappe stated in a letter as part of a civil court case (the French athletics federation was attempting to expel athlete and trouser-wearer Violette Morris) that women in trousers were no longer the subject of police attention. 

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

France’s tortured history of non-apologies to Algeria

When it comes to Algeria, it seems that sorry really is the hardest word for the French government to say - as Emmanuel Macron travels to Algiers we take a look at the complicated history behind his trip.

Published: 24 August 2022 10:00 CEST
The north African country of Algeria was invaded and colonised by France in 1830 and remained under – often brutal – colonial control until 1962. 

It eventually achieved independence after a brutal war in which French historians say half a million civilians and combatants died — 400,000 of them Algerian — while the Algerian authorities say 1.5 million were killed.

It took France nearly 40 years to officially acknowledge that “the events in North Africa” constituted a war and even 60 years on the subject remains an exceptionally difficult and contentious one in France.

Past presidents

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing was the first French president to visit independent Algeria in April 1975, and his successor François Mitterrand said, during a visit in November 1981, “France and Algeria are capable of getting over the trauma of the past”.

Nicolas Sarkozy admitted during his 2007-2012 presidency that the “colonial system was profoundly unjust”.

President François Hollande called it “brutal” and in 2016 became the first French president to commemorate the end of the war, sparking virulent criticism from his right-wing opponents.

Macron, during his 2017 election campaign, also infuriated the right by calling the colonisation of Algeria “a crime against humanity”.

Macron

The first French president born after the war, Macron is undoubtedly the French leader who has come the closest to an apology, although still stopping short of the that crucial ‘sorry”, he has said it is time France “looked our past in the face”.

During his first official visit to Algeria after his election, he said he came as a “friend” and was “ready” to see his country hand back the skulls of Algerian resistance fighters killed in the 1850s, currently held in Paris.

In 2018, Macron acknowledged that Maurice Audin, a mathematician and communist who supported Algeria’s struggle for self-rule, had “died under torture stemming from the system instigated while Algeria was part of France”, and asked Audin’s widow for forgiveness.

In January 2021, historian Benjamin Stora recommended in a report, commissioned by Macron, on the colonial legacy the creation of a “memory and truth commission”.

Macron said he would make “symbolic gestures” to attempt to reconcile the two countries but ruled out a formal state apology.

In March of that year, he acknowledged that  Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was tortured to death by the French army in 1957, which French authorities had long denied.

And in September, he appealed for forgiveness for the “Harkis”, Algerians who fought for the French during the  independence war,  many of whom were later executed or tortured in Algeria and in October he described as “an inexcusable crime” the 1961 massacre of scores of Algerian protesters in Paris by French police.

In December, France announced it would open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule.

On January 26th, 2022, Macron also admitted that the shooting of unarmed civilians by French soldiers in Algiers in 1962 was an “unforgivable” act, while also acknowledging a second massacre in Oran the same year.

On February 8th, he became the first French president to pay tribute to nine people who lost their lives in the Charonne metro station in Paris 60 years ago at a peaceful anti-war demonstration that was violently repressed by the police.

His gestures, while frequently condemned for not going far enough, have also drawn fury from the far-right, especially Rassemblement National whose founder Jean-Marie Le Pen served as a paratrooper in the Algerian war.

New tensions

Last October, Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris for three months after Macron accused Algeria’s “political-military system” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred towards France” in remarks to descendants of independence fighters.

Macron’s latest visit to Algeria, set for August 25-27, has been billed as a bid to improve the strained ties between Paris and Algiers.

Macron’s desire to fully patch up relations comes as Algeria emerges as a key alternative gas supplier to the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European nations are seeking to end their dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, giving Algeria – with its pipelines to Spain and Italy – renewed clout and importance.

