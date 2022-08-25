Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Botter en touche

Both politicians and rugby players tend to be skilled with this expression.

Published: 25 August 2022 12:17 CEST
Why do I need to know botter en touche?

Because you might want to use this expression to describe someone’s less than forthright response 

What does it mean?

Botter en touche – pronounced boat-ay ahn toosh – translates to ‘kick into touch’ and is a term that rugby fans will be familiar with, but in non-athletic conversations, it means to ‘avoid or evade the question.’

‘Kick into touch’ is used in a rugby and non-rugby sense in English too, but the non-literal meaning has a slightly different sense in English.

In rugby botter en touche means to kick the ball into ‘touch’ or the sidelines of the pitch, which will cause play to be restarted. It’s typically used to either try and get out of a difficult situation or to gain ground. 

The verb botter, from the same root as les bottes (boots) means to kick or ‘boot the ball’.  

However in English, ‘to kick into touch,’ in a non-sporting sense means to put something off or to cause an idea or project to be halted or abandoned.

In French, it is most commonly used to describe someone who is seeking to avoid a difficult or embarrassing question. In English, you might say this person is ‘beating around the bush’ or ‘dodging the question.’ 

Use it like this

L’avocat a posé plusieurs questions pointues au Président, mais celui-ci n’a pas répondu de manière explicite. Au lieu de cela, il a botté en touche. – The lawyer asked several pointed questions to the President, but he did not respond explicitly. Instead, he evaded the question. 

S’il vous plaît, ne bottez pas en touche. Je voudrais que vous soyez honnête avec moi et que vous me donniez une réponse complète. – Please don’t dodge the question. I would like for you to be honest with me and give me a thorough answer.

French phrase of the day: Mouiller sa chemise

It's a damp shirt, but sadly not in a fun 'wet T-shirt contest' context.

Published: 24 August 2022 15:05 CEST
Why do I need to know mouiller sa chemise?

You may be heading back to work soon after the summer break, and need to let the boss know you’re ready to – once again – go that extra mile.

What does it mean?

Mouiller sa chemise – pronounced moyay sa shemeez – means ‘wet his shirt’ and in this context the dampness comes from sweat, it’s when you really put the effort into something. 

In English, you might “work like a dog”, “bust a gut”, “put your back into it” or even, “sweat blood” when you’re describing working really hard.

The French phrase refers to literally raising a sweat to get a (physical) job done, but just like its English equivalents it can also be used in a metaphorical sense for any task that requires hard work and effort. 

It can also indicate taking responsibility for ensuring something gets done.

Use it like this

On peut dire que je mouille ma chemise pour soutenir mes collègues – You could say that I bust a gut to support my colleagues

Comme promis, j’ai mouillé ma chemise – As promised, I really sweated blood on this 

Je n’avais encore jamais vu Manu mouiller sa chemise – I’ve never seen Manu really put his back into something before

