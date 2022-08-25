Read news from:
France’s TotalEnergies accused of supplying fuel to Russian air force

French giant TotalEnergies has denied reports that it is directly involved in the sale of kerosene used to refuel Russian fighter planes involved in the war in Ukraine.

Published: 25 August 2022 09:40 CEST
(Photo by Christophe Archambault / AFP)

The French group has been strongly criticised previously for holding on to Russian assets despite sanctions, and has pulled some of its business out of Russia, but remains involved in the gas sector. 

But that criticism has moved to a new level after French newspaper Le Monde reported that gas condensates used to create kerosene for the Russian air force are being extracted from a deposit operated by Russian company Terneftegaz – which is 49 percent owned by TotalEnergies.

The other 51 percent of Terneftegaz is owned by Novatek – in which TotalEnergies has a 19 percent stake.

Planes fuelled by kerosene delivered by Terneftegaz were involved in the bombing of the besieged city of Mariupol in March.

The French company also has stakes in two gas fields in the far north of Russia.

“No, TotalEnergies does not produce kerosene for the Russian army. No, TotalEnergies is in no way associated with the supply of fuel to Russian military aviation in any form whatsoever,” a spokesperson for TotalEnergies said.

Despite the widespread condemnation, the group has said that keeping its holdings in Russia is the best way to enforce international sanctions because otherwise they would fall into the hands of oligarchs linked to the Kremlin. 

Macron vows support for Ukraine ‘for the long term’

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed that the EU's support for Ukraine as it struggles against Russia's invasion would continue "for the long term."

Published: 23 August 2022 15:07 CEST
Six months after the conflict erupted, “Our determination has not changed and we are ready to maintain this effort for the long term,” Macron said in a video address to participants in the Crimea Platform conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

“This destabilisation of the international order and the disruptions that have followed, on the humanitarian level, in terms of energy and food, are the consequences of the choice made by Russia and Russia alone to attack Ukraine on February 24th,” he said.

“Against this there can be no weakness, no spirit of compromise, because it’s a matter of our freedom, for everyone, and of peace everywhere around the world,” Macron added.

Ukraine’s Western allies have supplied Kyiv with billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment and other aid that staved off a quick defeat.

But they are wary of joining the fight directly against the Russian forces that now occupy large parts of Ukraine’s east and south.

