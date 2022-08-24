Read news from:
Macron warns France of ‘a new era of sacrifices and the end of abundance’

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Wednesday that France faced "sacrifices" in a new era marked by the climate crisis and instability caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that signalled "the end of abundance".

Published: 24 August 2022 11:35 CEST
Emmanuel Macron, second from left, addresses his ministers at the first cabinet meeting since the summer break. Photo by MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL / AFP

After a summer marked by drought, massive wildfires and continuing loss of life in Ukraine, the 44-year-old leader delivered a stark speech at the start of the first cabinet meeting after the country’s traditional August holiday break.

“I believe that we are in the process of living through a tipping point or great upheaval.

“Firstly because we are living through… the end of what could seem like the end of abundance.”

Referring to the war in Ukraine, he added: “Our system based on freedom in which we have become used to living, sometimes when we need to defend it, it can entail making sacrifices.”

The speech appeared designed to prepare the country for what promises to be a difficult winter ahead, with energy prices rising sharply and many families struggling with inflation.

It also echoed remarks he made last week during a World War II commemoration event, when he described the tough winter ahead as “the price we pay for freedom”.

The severe drought over the summer, leading to water restrictions across most of the country, has also caused many French people to express fears about the increasingly obvious impact of climate change.

“This overview that I’m giving  — the end of abundance, the end of insouciance, the end of assumptions — it’s ultimately a tipping point that we are going through that can lead our citizens to feel a lot of anxiety,” Macron continued.

“Faced with this, we have duties, the first of which is to speak frankly and very clearly without doom-mongering,” he said.

Macron was re-elected in April to a second term but lost his parliamentary majority in elections in June, meaning Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne heads a minority government that depends on opposition parties to pass legislation.

French inflation was clocked at 6.1 percent last month, one of the lowest rates in Europe thanks to government price caps on electricity and gas, as well as tax cuts on petrol and diesel.

But trade unions are pushing for major wage increases and have called for a day of strikes and rallies on September 29th.

The head of the hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told BFM television that the president’s speech was “inappropriate”, adding that the poorest were already paying the price of the war and that further sacrifices could not be expected.

“He’ll ask for them (sacrifices) and we will oppose them,” Martinez said.

ENVIRONMENT

Violent storms and floods forecast for south of France this autumn

Violent storms, flooding and landslides are being predicted for the south of France this autumn, with 9 million people affected by long-term weather alerts in 15 areas.

Published: 24 August 2022 12:05 CEST
The warning came from Christophe Béchu, Minister of Ecological Transition, as he launched the government’s seventh life-saving seasonal storm awareness campaign.

The risk this year is such that the annual campaign – which targets 15 départements in the south of the country – has been extended until November 30th. Previous years’ schemes have ended on October 31st.

Ministère de la Transition écologique et de la Cohésion des territoires

“Unfortunately, all the climatic conditions are set so that we find ourselves again this year with very violent phenomena [in the autumn],” Christophe Béchu, Minister of Ecological Transition, announced on Tuesday.

Weather experts and climate scientists have already warned that violent and sometimes deadly storms – known as épisodes cévenol or épisodes méditerranéen – are likely to be more intense this year because the Mediterranean sea is several degrees warmer than usual.

Ministère de la Transition écologique et de la Cohésion des territoires

Abnormally high temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea, three to five degrees above normal, means that “the warmer the Mediterranean, the more water evaporates, the more it goes into the sky and the more potential it has to lead to very heavy rainfall,” Christophe Person, head of BFMTV’s weather desk, explained.

READ ALSO French forecasters predict unusually violent Mediterranean storms this autumn 

Meanwhile, the historic drought in France this summer means that the ground is parched, which means water will not soak into the ground – as this experiment demonstrates – and therefore makes flash flooding much more likely.

Météo-France reported on its website in early August that, “at the national level, since July 17th, France set a new record of soil drought every day” – adding that the conditions are worst in the south of the country.

READ ALSO Is the French Riviera better equipped to avoid more deadly floods?

“The soils are so dry, the temperatures are so high, that it can promote phenomena of diluvian floods that cause up to 200 litres of water per square meter and can be dramatic for the inhabitants,” Béchu said, as he warned residents of 15 départements along the Mediterranean arc to be alert to the risks of flooding and landslides.

Ministère de la Transition écologique et de la Cohésion des territoires

The 15 départements on high alert this autumn are: Alpes de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardèche, Aveyron, Aude, Bouches-du-Rhône, Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Lozère, Pyrénées-Orientales, Var and Vaucluse.

They are home to some 9.1 million people, who are advised to pay close attention to weather reports Meteo France, including its weather alerts system, and flood warnings from Vigicrues – and be aware of the appropriate action to take in case of storms.

