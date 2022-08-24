Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the day: Mouiller sa chemise

It's a damp shirt, but sadly not in a fun 'wet T-shirt contest' context.

Published: 24 August 2022 15:05 CEST
French phrase of the day: Mouiller sa chemise
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know mouiller sa chemise?

You may be heading back to work soon after the summer break, and need to let the boss know you’re ready to – once again – go that extra mile.

What does it mean?

Mouiller sa chemise – pronounced moyay sa shemeez – means ‘wet his shirt’ and in this context the dampness comes from sweat, it’s when you really put the effort into something. 

In English, you might “work like a dog”, “bust a gut”, “put your back into it” or even, “sweat blood” when you’re describing working really hard.

The French phrase refers to literally raising a sweat to get a (physical) job done, but just like its English equivalents it can also be used in a metaphorical sense for any task that requires hard work and effort. 

It can also indicate taking responsibility for ensuring something gets done.

Use it like this

On peut dire que je mouille ma chemise pour soutenir mes collègues – You could say that I bust a gut to support my colleagues

Comme promis, j’ai mouillé ma chemise – As promised, I really sweated blood on this 

Je n’avais encore jamais vu Manu mouiller sa chemise – I’ve never seen Manu really put his back into something before

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the day: Comme un coq en pâte

Linking contentment and food is just so French . . .

Published: 23 August 2022 12:47 CEST
French phrase of the day: Comme un coq en pâte

Why do I need to know comme un coq en pâte?

Because it’s a much nicer – and tastier – animal-related happiness simile than the English one about pigs

What does it mean?

When a person feels pampered and comfortable, it can sometimes be said that they are comme un coq en pâte – com un kokon pat – which literally translates as “like a cockerel in pastry”.

This expression appeared in the 17th century and – unsurprisingly, given this is France – has a direct connection with food. 

At the time, farmers lavished extra care on their most beautiful cockerels, so they could be presented in competition at fairs, and sold at a good price at the market. These birds were originally called coq de panier or coq de bagage (cockeral in a basket) because of the care that was taken to carry them to market.

In addition, the breeders applied a special paste to their feathers to make them shiny. This led to the habit of calling the pampered birds “cockerels in pastry” – and conjured the image of the bird being carefully prepared for the oven.

This gradually slipped into popular use, to describe someone or something that is pampered.

In English we have the distinctly less refined ‘like a pig in shit’ to denote someone feeling entirely happy and comfortable.

Use it like this

Tu vas être comme un coq en pâte – You will be totally contended and pampered

Tu comptais vivre ici comme un coq en pâte ? – Did you expect your life to be all champagne and roses?

SHOW COMMENTS