FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The French invented the metric system of measurement

Now widely used around the world, the metric system of measuring distances, weights and heights is a model of simplicity - but is it French?

Published: 24 August 2022 09:17 CEST
Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP

Myth: The French first invented the metric system and adopted it into general use after the Revolution in 1799.

The French were indeed the first nation to formally adopt the metric system and to standardise its measures – but they did not in fact invent it.

The metric or decimal system was first known as the ‘system of the tenth’ and its appeal is its simplicity – everything is easily divisible by 10.

So 100 centimetres equal one metre, 1,000 millilitres equal one litre and 1,000 grams equal one kilogram. 

When you look at the systems of weights and measures that were in place prior to the metric system, really the wonder is that it took someone so long to come up with such a simple system.

Each country had its own measurements and even the modern imperial system creates something of a mathematical challenge – for example in UK imperial measures there are 5,280 feet in a mile, 16 fluid ounces in a pint and 2,240 pounds in a ton.

The pre-metric system in France was particularly complicated and by 1789 there were at least 800 different units of measurement, many of which varied according to which town you were in or the type of trade you were trying to conduct.

The metric concept itself is generally credited to the Flemish mathematician, scientist and musician Simon Stevin (sometimes called Stevinus) who in 1586 published a pamphlet called De Thiende (the tenth) which lays out the principles of modern decimals.

His ideas were widely circulated around Europe in academic circles and by the mid-18th century more and more people were calling for standardised weights and measures between countries – primarily to help international trade.

In France a scientific committee had been set up before the revolution to look into the issue of weights and measures and in 1795 formally defined six units of metric measurement

  • The mètre to measure length (defined as one ten-millionth of the distance between the North Pole and the Equator through Paris)
  • The are to measure land (100 metres square) 
  • The stère to measure volumes for firewood (1 cubic metre)
  • The litre to measure liquid
  • The gramme to measure mass
  • The franc (for currency).

In 1799 these measures were formally adopted as the official units of measurement in France and the first ‘kilogram’ was made – a platinum weight that defined the new measure and is still in the French national archives.

It took about 50 years for the full transition to be made, although some of the old unit names remained in use, and once adopted other countries rapidly followed suit.

The metric system is now used in almost all the countries of the world, with the notable exceptions of the UK, the USA and Canada.

Countries using the metric system, as recorded in 2019. Map: Wikicommons

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Everyone was on the barricades in 1968

Did the whole of France really rise up in 1968? People who were around the time would certainly like you to think so.

Published: 23 August 2022 09:18 CEST
Myth: The protests and strikes in 1968 forced radical change – and involved virtually the entire population of France.

Did you know that there is a special word – un soixante-huitard – for someone who took part in the May 1968 strikes and demos in France?

And people of a certain age would have you believe that anyone who was alive at the time was a soixante-huitard, but did everybody really get involved?

It’s impossible to argue that the 1968 protests weren’t big and weren’t influential – the government effectively collapsed and president Charles de Gaulle fled the country before being forced to call an election.

They were, however, relatively short lived – demonstrations, strikes and occupations lasted seven weeks in total, taking in May and June of 1968.

Compare that to the – admittedly much less disruptive – 2019/20 transport strikes which went on for over two months and the weekly ‘yellow vest’ protests which went on for almost 18 months.

The May 1968 protests were a lot more intense though – demonstrations from students calling for social change were met with a heavy-handed police response (plus ça change) which inspired sympathy strikes and demonstrations from trade unions which spread to widespread industrial action, wildcat strikes, demos and occupations of key buildings.

The government eventually effectively ceased to function and president Charles de Gaulle even fled to Germany at one point. He returned, and announced an early election, which had the effect of calming some of the anger and ending most of the protests.

De Gaulle won the election and remained in power until 1969, when he resigned after losing a referendum (on a different issue).

At the movement’s height 11 million people were actively involved – 22 percent of France’s population at the time.

So clearly a lot of people were on the barricades, but if you meet someone who was alive in 1968, there’s a four-in-five chance that they weren’t directly involved (although in fairness that figure includes people who were children at the time).

The protests were certainly influential though, even though they didn’t succeed in toppling the government they marked a sea change in France’s social and cultural history.

There’s also the undeniable fact that photos from the protests – many featuring attractive young female students – look extremely cool, which may have contributed to the seven-week action’s place in France’s history and iconography.

Whatever the reason, it’s still the case that being a soixante-huitard gives ones a certain cachet in France, which may be why so many people claim it.

This article is part of our August series looking at popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

