FRENCH HISTORY

France’s tortured history of non-apologies to Algeria

When it comes to Algeria, it seems that sorry really is the hardest word for the French government to say - as Emmanuel Macron travels to Algiers we take a look at the complicated history behind his trip.

Published: 24 August 2022 10:00 CEST
Hundreds of thousands of lives were lost during Algeria's brutal struggle for independence from France. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The north African country of Algeria was invaded and colonised by France in 1830 and remained under – often brutal – colonial control until 1962. 

It eventually achieved independence after a brutal war in which French historians say half a million civilians and combatants died — 400,000 of them Algerian — while the Algerian authorities say 1.5 million were killed.

It took France nearly 40 years to officially acknowledge that “the events in North Africa” constituted a war and even 60 years on the subject remains an exceptionally difficult and contentious one in France.

Past presidents

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing was the first French president to visit independent Algeria in April 1975, and his successor François Mitterrand said, during a visit in November 1981, “France and Algeria are capable of getting over the trauma of the past”.

Nicolas Sarkozy admitted during his 2007-2012 presidency that the “colonial system was profoundly unjust”.

President François Hollande called it “brutal” and in 2016 became the first French president to commemorate the end of the war, sparking virulent criticism from his right-wing opponents.

Macron, during his 2017 election campaign, also infuriated the right by calling the colonisation of Algeria “a crime against humanity”.

Macron

The first French president born after the war, Macron is undoubtedly the French leader who has come the closest to an apology, although still stopping short of the that crucial ‘sorry”, he has said it is time France “looked our past in the face”.

During his first official visit to Algeria after his election, he said he came as a “friend” and was “ready” to see his country hand back the skulls of Algerian resistance fighters killed in the 1850s, currently held in Paris.

In 2018, Macron acknowledged that Maurice Audin, a mathematician and communist who supported Algeria’s struggle for self-rule, had “died under torture stemming from the system instigated while Algeria was part of France”, and asked Audin’s widow for forgiveness.

In January 2021, historian Benjamin Stora recommended in a report, commissioned by Macron, on the colonial legacy the creation of a “memory and truth commission”.

Macron said he would make “symbolic gestures” to attempt to reconcile the two countries but ruled out a formal state apology.

In March of that year, he acknowledged that  Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was tortured to death by the French army in 1957, which French authorities had long denied.

And in September, he appealed for forgiveness for the “Harkis”, Algerians who fought for the French during the  independence war,  many of whom were later executed or tortured in Algeria and in October he described as “an inexcusable crime” the 1961 massacre of scores of Algerian protesters in Paris by French police.

In December, France announced it would open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule.

On January 26th, 2022, Macron also admitted that the shooting of unarmed civilians by French soldiers in Algiers in 1962 was an “unforgivable” act, while also acknowledging a second massacre in Oran the same year.

On February 8th, he became the first French president to pay tribute to nine people who lost their lives in the Charonne metro station in Paris 60 years ago at a peaceful anti-war demonstration that was violently repressed by the police.

His gestures, while frequently condemned for not going far enough, have also drawn fury from the far-right, especially Rassemblement National whose founder Jean-Marie Le Pen served as a paratrooper in the Algerian war.

New tensions

Last October, Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris for three months after Macron accused Algeria’s “political-military system” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred towards France” in remarks to descendants of independence fighters.

Macron’s latest visit to Algeria, set for August 25-27, has been billed as a bid to improve the strained ties between Paris and Algiers.

Macron’s desire to fully patch up relations comes as Algeria emerges as a key alternative gas supplier to the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European nations are seeking to end their dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, giving Algeria – with its pipelines to Spain and Italy – renewed clout and importance.

French history myths: The French invented the metric system of measurement

Now widely used around the world, the metric system of measuring distances, weights and heights is a model of simplicity - but is it French?

Published: 24 August 2022 09:17 CEST
Myth: The French first invented the metric system and adopted it into general use after the Revolution in 1799.

The French were indeed the first nation to formally adopt the metric system and to standardise its measures – but they did not in fact invent it.

The metric or decimal system was first known as the ‘system of the tenth’ and its appeal is its simplicity – everything is easily divisible by 10.

So 100 centimetres equal one metre, 1,000 millilitres equal one litre and 1,000 grams equal one kilogram. 

When you look at the systems of weights and measures that were in place prior to the metric system, really the wonder is that it took someone so long to come up with such a simple system.

Each country had its own measurements and even the modern imperial system creates something of a mathematical challenge – for example in UK imperial measures there are 5,280 feet in a mile, 16 fluid ounces in a pint and 2,240 pounds in a ton.

The pre-metric system in France was particularly complicated and by 1789 there were at least 800 different units of measurement, many of which varied according to which town you were in or the type of trade you were trying to conduct.

The metric concept itself is generally credited to the Flemish mathematician, scientist and musician Simon Stevin (sometimes called Stevinus) who in 1586 published a pamphlet called De Thiende (the tenth) which lays out the principles of modern decimals.

His ideas were widely circulated around Europe in academic circles and by the mid-18th century more and more people were calling for standardised weights and measures between countries – primarily to help international trade.

In France a scientific committee had been set up before the revolution to look into the issue of weights and measures and in 1795 formally defined six units of metric measurement

  • The mètre to measure length (defined as one ten-millionth of the distance between the North Pole and the Equator through Paris)
  • The are to measure land (100 metres square) 
  • The stère to measure volumes for firewood (1 cubic metre)
  • The litre to measure liquid
  • The gramme to measure mass
  • The franc (for currency).

In 1799 these measures were formally adopted as the official units of measurement in France and the first ‘kilogram’ was made – a platinum weight that defined the new measure and is still in the French national archives.

It took about 50 years for the full transition to be made, although some of the old unit names remained in use, and once adopted other countries rapidly followed suit.

The metric system is now used in almost all the countries of the world, with the notable exceptions of the UK, the USA and Canada.

Countries using the metric system, as recorded in 2019. Map: Wikicommons

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

