Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FOOD & DRINK

Reader question: What’s the deal with the ‘traffic light’ labels on French food?

If you're shopping in France you're likely to have noticed labels on food giving nutritional scores, but what do they mean and why do some food not have them?

Published: 23 August 2022 15:31 CEST
Reader question: What's the deal with the 'traffic light' labels on French food?
A picture shows a "Nutri-score" panel, a 5-colour and letter coded nutrition label for food products, at a Delhaize supermarket in Brussels on April 4, 2019. - Belgian Health Minister Maggie De Block introduced the Nutri-score label, consisting of 5 colours and letters, from A to E, and from green to red, which indicate the nutritional value of products. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT

Question: I like the French food labelling system as it helps me to eat healthily, but I’ve noticed that not all foods have a nutritional score – why is that?

The food labelling system, known as NutriScore, arrived in French supermarkets in 2018 and since then has been gradually expanding into more brands.

The system gives a score from A to E on all processed foods containing more than one ingredient. The score is based on a combination of factors including the levels of sugar, fat and salt in a food product, whether it is processed or not and its vitamin, protein, calorie and fibre content.

A is given to the healthiest foods and E to the least healthy.

The NutriScore system is, however, completely voluntary for food companies – although the health ministry has been involved in promoting the system and encouraging manufacturers to use it, it has stopped short (so far) of making it compulsory. The EU has also discussed making food labelling compulsory, but nothing is at present in force.

It’s probably fair to say that the majority of foods on display in supermarkets now do display the score, with shoppers being able to draw their own conclusions on why, for example, a packet of chocolate chip cookies isn’t displaying a food score.

The scheme has attracted some criticism from France’s artisan producers, however, who say that the scoring system places too much evidence on fat and salt content – giving traditional French produce like Roquefort cheese and charcuterie an E rating – and does not pay enough attention to the health problems that come with ultra-processed food.

If you’re keen to find out how healthy an unlabelled item is, the French app Yuka allows you to scan the bar code of any food product and be given a detailed nutrition score. You can also use it on cosmetics to check their composition.

If you’re looking to improve your diet, the official recommendations from French public health body Santé publique France are;

  • Increase your consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, dried vegetables (lentils, beans, chickpeas, etc.) and unsalted nuts (nuts, hazelnuts, almonds, etc.), increase homemade food and physical activity.
  • Choose seasonal foods, produced locally, eat alternately fatty fish and lean fish, wholemeal or cereal bread, cereals, pasta, semolina and wholemeal rice, rapeseed, walnut and olive oil, and have a sufficient but limited consumption of dairy products.
  • Reduce alcohol, sweetened products and beverages, salted products, meat, deli meats, products with a Nutri-Score D and E label and reduce time spent sitting.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH

Reader Question: can I bring medication into France?

If you’re heading to France and need to bring medication with you, there are things you need to know.

Published: 22 August 2022 15:27 CEST
Reader Question: can I bring medication into France?

Reader question: What are the rules on bringing prescription medication with me into France? Do I need extra paperwork at the border? Are there any banned medications?

First the good news. Yes, you can bring medication with you to France – but there are a number of things to consider, including where you’re coming from.

The go-to advice for bringing prescription medication to France from any other country is to bring your prescription as well. This helps prove to customs officials – and anyone else with the authority to ask – that the medicine is for your use and has been prescribed by a medical professional.

Do this even if you are simply heading to France on a short holiday. It may avoid awkward questions at the border.

The amount of non-narcotic and non-psychotropic medication that can be brought to France from another country must, according to French customs officials, “be compatible with personal therapeutic use for the length of treatment given on the prescription or, where there is none, treatment for three months under normal conditions of use”.

Individuals may also bring in narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for their own use if they carry them personally (ie they cannot be sent by mail or brought for you by another person).

Quantities must be compatible with personal therapeutic use for the length of treatment given on the prescription or, where there is none, treatment for one month under normal conditions of use.

However, due to differences in medical regulations and licensing, there are some differences depending on where you are travelling from.

EU to France

Anyone coming from another EU country must be able to produce the original prescription.

UK to France

As well as the rules on the French side about the need to produce a valid prescription on request, and the limits on drug amounts, be aware that UK GPs in most circumstances cannot prescribe more than three months of medical supplies at any single time. 

For anyone coming for a short holiday, this won’t be an issue but if you’re planning to stay longer, you need to consider this. 

French pharmacists can fill out a UK prescription, or one from any non-EU nation, if the prescription “appears authentic and [is] understandable”.

The UK has not yet diverged from EU standards on the majority of medicines, so it should be fairly easy to get your prescription filled in France, even if the brand names of the drugs may be different. However this directive basically leaves the decision on whether to fill the prescription in the hands of the pharmacist.

It may be easier for those staying in France for long periods to book an appointment with a French GP. 

As with a pharmacist, a GP may refuse to prescribe certain medications, or may offer alternatives to the drugs prescribed by UK-based doctors. Be aware that medical advice may be different in France, but in general the health system is very good so you’re unlikely to end up on a worse treatment regime (and could even end up on a better one). 

US to France

The American CDC recommends that travellers from the US:

  • Keep medicines in their original, labelled containers. Ensure they are clearly labelled with your full name, healthcare provider’s name, generic and brand name, and exact dosage.
  • Bring copies of all written prescriptions, including the generic names for medicines. 
  • Ask your prescribing health care provider for a note if you use controlled substances, or injectable medicines, such as EpiPens.

Be aware, not all drugs available in the US are legal in France – such as certain pain medication. You will be able to use medicines you bring with you, as long as you carry a supporting prescription, but will not be able to renew that prescription in France. 

So if you are coming to France for an extended period, and require specific medication that is not available here, you need to make arrangements with your doctor well in advance of your trip, and you will need to have and be able to produce appropriate documentation upon request.

As mentioned above, exemptions for bringing your own medication do not extend to medication sent by mail – either ordered online or posted by a friend back in the US. While not all parcels are routinely opened, be aware that sending prescription medication by mail is not allowed, and there is no guarantee that your parcel will get to you. 

SHOW COMMENTS