For members
FOOD & DRINK
Reader question: What’s the deal with the ‘traffic light’ labels on French food?
If you're shopping in France you're likely to have noticed labels on food giving nutritional scores, but what do they mean and why do some food not have them?
Published: 23 August 2022 15:31 CEST
A picture shows a "Nutri-score" panel, a 5-colour and letter coded nutrition label for food products, at a Delhaize supermarket in Brussels on April 4, 2019. - Belgian Health Minister Maggie De Block introduced the Nutri-score label, consisting of 5 colours and letters, from A to E, and from green to red, which indicate the nutritional value of products. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments