FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the day: Comme un coq en pâte

Linking contentment and food is just so French . . .

Published: 23 August 2022 12:47 CEST
Why do I need to know comme un coq en pâte?

Because it’s a much nicer – and tastier – animal-related happiness simile than the English one about pigs

What does it mean?

When a person feels pampered and comfortable, it can sometimes be said that they are comme un coq en pâte – com un kokon pat – which literally translates as “like a cockerel in pastry”.

This expression appeared in the 17th century and – unsurprisingly, given this is France – has a direct connection with food. 

At the time, farmers lavished extra care on their most beautiful cockerels, so they could be presented in competition at fairs, and sold at a good price at the market. These birds were originally called coq de panier or coq de bagage (cockeral in a basket) because of the care that was taken to carry them to market.

In addition, the breeders applied a special paste to their feathers to make them shiny. This led to the habit of calling the pampered birds “cockerels in pastry” – and conjured the image of the bird being carefully prepared for the oven.

This gradually slipped into popular use, to describe someone or something that is pampered.

In English we have the distinctly less refined ‘like a pig in shit’ to denote someone feeling entirely happy and comfortable.

Use it like this

Tu vas être comme un coq en pâte – You will be totally contended and pampered

Tu comptais vivre ici comme un coq en pâte ? – Did you expect your life to be all champagne and roses?

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the Day: être à l’ouest

You may need to know what to say when you zone out in that important meeting

Published: 22 August 2022 11:39 CEST
Why do I need to know être à l’ouest?

If double maths or long, tedious meetings, in person or via Zoom, are in your immediate future, you may need a quick way to explain why you were staring out of the window.

What does it mean?

The phrase être à l’ouest – pronounced et-ruh a loo-est – translates as “to be in the West”.

It’s believed to be related, but somewhat different, to the English phrase “go west”, which has darker undertones. In English, it was a slang term criminals used for being hanged, while soldiers in World War I used it to describe being killed.

It later came to mean being lost, disappearing, or ending in failure.

The French term is closer to the later English versions as it describes being lost in thought, daydreaming or ‘being miles away’. 

Use it like this

Désolé, maître, j’étais à l’ouest – Sorry, sir, I was miles away

Oui, sa tête est toujours à l’ouest dans les cours de physique – Yes, his head is always elsewhere during physics lessons

