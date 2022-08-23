French phrase of the day: Comme un coq en pâte

Why do I need to know comme un coq en pâte?

Because it’s a much nicer – and tastier – animal-related happiness simile than the English one about pigs

What does it mean?

When a person feels pampered and comfortable, it can sometimes be said that they are comme un coq en pâte – com un kokon pat – which literally translates as “like a cockerel in pastry”.

This expression appeared in the 17th century and – unsurprisingly, given this is France – has a direct connection with food.

At the time, farmers lavished extra care on their most beautiful cockerels, so they could be presented in competition at fairs, and sold at a good price at the market. These birds were originally called coq de panier or coq de bagage (cockeral in a basket) because of the care that was taken to carry them to market.

In addition, the breeders applied a special paste to their feathers to make them shiny. This led to the habit of calling the pampered birds “cockerels in pastry” – and conjured the image of the bird being carefully prepared for the oven.

This gradually slipped into popular use, to describe someone or something that is pampered.

In English we have the distinctly less refined ‘like a pig in shit’ to denote someone feeling entirely happy and comfortable.

Use it like this

Tu vas être comme un coq en pâte – You will be totally contended and pampered

Tu comptais vivre ici comme un coq en pâte ? – Did you expect your life to be all champagne and roses?