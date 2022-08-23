Read news from:
French history myths: Everyone was on the barricades in 1968

Did the whole of France really rise up in 1968? People who were around the time would certainly like you to think so.

Published: 23 August 2022 09:18 CEST
French history myths: Everyone was on the barricades in 1968
Protesters in Paris in May 1968. Photo by JACQUES MARIE / AFP

Myth: The protests and strikes in 1968 forced radical change – and involved virtually the entire population of France.

Did you know that there is a special word – un soixante-huitard – for someone who took part in the May 1968 strikes and demos in France?

And people of a certain age would have you believe that anyone who was alive at the time was a soixante-huitard, but did everybody really get involved?

It’s impossible to argue that the 1968 protests weren’t big and weren’t influential – the government effectively collapsed and president Charles de Gaulle fled the country before being forced to call an election.

They were, however, relatively short lived – demonstrations, strikes and occupations lasted seven weeks in total, taking in May and June of 1968.

Compare that to the – admittedly much less disruptive – 2019/20 transport strikes which went on for over two months and the weekly ‘yellow vest’ protests which went on for almost 18 months.

The May 1968 protests were a lot more intense though – demonstrations from students calling for social change were met with a heavy-handed police response (plus ça change) which inspired sympathy strikes and demonstrations from trade unions which spread to widespread industrial action, wildcat strikes, demos and occupations of key buildings.

The government eventually effectively ceased to function and president Charles de Gaulle even fled to Germany at one point. He returned, and announced an early election, which had the effect of calming some of the anger and ending most of the protests.

De Gaulle won the election and remained in power until 1969, when he resigned after losing a referendum (on a different issue).

At the movement’s height 11 million people were actively involved – 22 percent of France’s population at the time.

So clearly a lot of people were on the barricades, but if you meet someone who was alive in 1968, there’s a four-in-five chance that they weren’t directly involved (although in fairness that figure includes people who were children at the time).

The protests were certainly influential though, even though they didn’t succeed in toppling the government they marked a sea change in France’s social and cultural history.

There’s also the undeniable fact that photos from the protests – many featuring attractive young female students – look extremely cool, which may have contributed to the seven-week action’s place in France’s history and iconography.

Whatever the reason, it’s still the case that being a soixante-huitard gives ones a certain cachet in France, which may be why so many people claim it.

This article is part of our August series looking at popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

‘Close shave!’ How France’s De Gaulle escaped assassin’s bullets 60 years ago

August 22, 1962: French President Charles de Gaulle and his wife are being whisked by car through the Paris suburb of Petit-Clamart for a flight back to their country home, when a man on the side of the road waves a newspaper.

Published: 21 August 2022 08:39 CEST
'Close shave!' How France's De Gaulle escaped assassin's bullets 60 years ago

The signal has been given.

A group of right-wing extremists spring into action and rake the presidential Citroen DS with gunfire.

Three of the bullets penetrate the bodywork and pass within inches of De Gaulle’s head but he and his wife Yvonne miraculously escape unharmed.

“They’re such bad shots!,” France’s World War II hero later jokes about the attempt on his life which shocks the country and gives De Gaulle an opportunity to boost the powers of his office.

Yvonne’s immediate concern meanwhile is for the jellied chicken she has in the boot of the car, having stocked up on the delicacy while in the capital.

Hail of bullets

Speeding along that summer evening towards a military airfield where they will board a plane taking them to their estate in the village of Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, the presidential car is flanked by an escort vehicle and two motorcycle outriders.

Night is falling when the signal comes from the mastermind of the attack, Jean-Marie Bastien-Thiry, an engineer in the Air Ministry with the rank of lieutenant-colonel.

Bastien-Thiry is a member of the Secret Armed Organisation, known by its French acronym OAS, a far-right paramilitary group incensed by De Gaulle’s decision to grant independence to Algeria after a brutal eight-year liberation
war.

The dozen-strong hit squad is a mix of “pieds-noirs” — Europeans born in Algeria during French rule which lasted from 1830 to 1962 — as well as former soldiers and students. The youngest is just 20 years old.

They open fire first with a machine gun from a yellow van, then from a second vehicle parked further down the road.

The attack lasts just 45 seconds.

More than 150 bullets are fired and there are eight impacts on the car body. One bullet goes through to the back passenger seat, shattering the window by the president and his wife, showered in glass.

The De Gaulles owe a debt of gratitude to the sangfroid of their driver Francis Marroux, who had also been at the wheel a year earlier when the presidential car survived a first assassination attempt — later attributed to
Bastien-Thiry — in the northeastern village of Pont-sur-Seine.

police photo of colonel jean bastien-thiry

This file photo taken on September 18, 1962 by the French judicial police shows Colonel Jean Bastien-Thiry who organised the August 22, 1962 attack against General de Gaulle in Petit-Clamart, south of Paris. (Photo by AFP)

Marroux manages to keep control of the vehicle and speeds off on two flat tyres under more fire.

De Gaulle’s son-in-law Alain de Boissieu also plays a key role. Sitting in the front of the car he shouts “Get down, father!” to France’s leader.

 ‘Close shave’

The unflappable De Gaulle, aged 71 at the time, initially acts as if nothing has happened. On arrival at Villacoublay military airport he reviews the troops as usual.

But when boarding the plane with Yvonne he admits to de Boissieu: “This time, it was a close shave!”

Jean-Noel Jeanneney, French historian and author of a book on the attack, says a combination of factors explains the failure of the 1962 hit, notably that none of those involved were ready to die for the cause.

Interviewed by AFP in 2012, one survivor of the cell blamed weapons jamming and shooters not being sufficiently trained.

“They’re such bad shots,” De Gaulle tells Prime Minister Georges Pompidou in a phone call on the night of the attack.

News of the assassination attempt spreads quickly.

“Failed attack against De Gaulle” AFP writes in a first “flash” at 8.55pm.

Another follows: “Shots were fired shortly after 8.00pm against General De Gaulle’s car near Villacoublay. No one was hit”.

Later it emerges that a man driving in the opposite direction was hit on the hand by a stray bullet but only lightly injured.

Mastermind executed

The hunt for the culprits is swift and efficient, with one of the suspects spilling the beans on the whole operation after his arrest.

Nearly all those involved are caught, including Bastien-Thiry. Nine men are put on trial, three of whom are sentenced to death.

De Gaulle pardons two of them but refuses clemency for Bastien-Thiry, who is the last person to be executed by firing squad in France on March 11, 1963 at the age of 35.

Ever the strategist, De Gaulle harnesses public outrage over the attack to build support for a constitutional amendment to have the president elected by popular vote, rather than by an electoral college.

The attack he confides to one of his ministers came “at just the right time.”

