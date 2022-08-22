French phrase of the Day: être à l’ouest

Why do I need to know être à l’ouest?

If double maths or long, tedious meetings, in person or via Zoom, are in your immediate future, you may need a quick way to explain why you were staring out of the window.

What does it mean?

The phrase être à l’ouest – pronounced et-ruh a loo-est – translates as “to be in the West”.

It’s believed to be related, but somewhat different, to the English phrase “go west”, which has darker undertones. In English, it was a slang term criminals used for being hanged, while soldiers in World War I used it to describe being killed.

It later came to mean being lost, disappearing, or ending in failure.

The French term is closer to the later English versions as it describes being lost in thought, daydreaming or ‘being miles away’.

Use it like this

Désolé, maître, j’étais à l’ouest – Sorry, sir, I was miles away

Oui, sa tête est toujours à l’ouest dans les cours de physique – Yes, his head is always elsewhere during physics lessons