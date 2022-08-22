Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the Day: être à l’ouest

You may need to know what to say when you zone out in that important meeting

Published: 22 August 2022 11:39 CEST
French phrase of the Day: être à l'ouest
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know être à l’ouest?

If double maths or long, tedious meetings, in person or via Zoom, are in your immediate future, you may need a quick way to explain why you were staring out of the window.

What does it mean?

The phrase être à l’ouest – pronounced et-ruh a loo-est – translates as “to be in the West”.

It’s believed to be related, but somewhat different, to the English phrase “go west”, which has darker undertones. In English, it was a slang term criminals used for being hanged, while soldiers in World War I used it to describe being killed.

It later came to mean being lost, disappearing, or ending in failure.

The French term is closer to the later English versions as it describes being lost in thought, daydreaming or ‘being miles away’. 

Use it like this

Désolé, maître, j’étais à l’ouest – Sorry, sir, I was miles away

Oui, sa tête est toujours à l’ouest dans les cours de physique – Yes, his head is always elsewhere during physics lessons

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French word of the Day: Glander

This colloquial word describes an activity that you will definitely want to keep hidden from your boss.

Published: 19 August 2022 11:00 CEST
French word of the Day: Glander

Why do I need to know glander?

Because we all do it from time to time.

What does it mean?

Glander means slacking, idling, faffing about – in other words spending time in futile activities or wasting time doing nothing. Glandouiller is also used similarly and has slightly less of a connotation of wasting a bit less time.

It’s slangy and colloquial, but the word itself is not offensive – although obviously describing someone as an idler is not exactly polite – if you want a more formal version you could use flâner (to idle or loiter).

It comes from gland which is the word for acorn. Since the middle ages, glander has meant to pick up the acorn at the foot of the oak tree, which could have been considered at the time an easy activity. 

But careful, gland also means the head of the penis. As well as its medical application, describing someone as un gland means that he is a moron or stupid.

Use it like this

Comme mon rendez-vous a été annulé, j’ai glandé toute la journée. – Since my meeting was cancelled, I just slacked all day.

Depuis qu’il est à la retraite, Corentin glande dans le garage quelques soit l’heure de la journée. – Since he is retired, Corentin faffs around the garage any hour of the day.

On se demande ce qu’accomplissent les dirigeants d’entreprise à glander toute la journée dans leur tour. – You wonder what corporate executives achieve when they idle about all day in their skyscrapers. 

SHOW COMMENTS