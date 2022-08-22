Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The French army still sends messages by carrier pigeon

Pigeons saved many lives during two world wars, but did you know they are still a vital part of the French military today?

Published: 22 August 2022 09:07 CEST
The French army still has a carrier pigeon unit. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Myth: The French army still uses carrier pigeons to send messages, for reasons of security.

It’s a myth that the French army still relies on carrier pigeons instead of more modern methods of communication – but pigeons remain to this day an official part of the French military.

French carrier pigeons helped the allies greatly during both of the World Wars and during the Franco-Prussian War in the 19th century, when pigeons were used to carry mail from a besieged Paris to the unoccupied parts of the country.

During World War I a pigeon named Cher Ami saved an encircled American battalion that was being accidentally fired on by the Allies.

As Cher Ami tried to deliver his vital message, the German military spotted him and opened fire. The bird was shot down, but managed to take flight again. Travelling 40km in just 25 minutes, Cher Ami helped save 194 lives even though he lost a leg and was blinded in one eye in the process.

The heroic pigeon received the French Croix de Guerre award and his body is now on display in Washington DC, at the Smithsonian Museum of American History under the exhibit the “Price of Freedom: Americans at War.” 

Cher Ami was part of the US Army’s pigeon corps (although he was hatched in the UK) but the French army counted at least 15,000 trained carrier pigeons at the start of the war, using them to communicate between Paris and the eastern front.

Pigeons were still used during World War II, but although communications technology has moved on a bit since then, the French pigeon corps remains.

The French Defence Ministry still has a special carrier pigeon unit – one troop of pigeons lives not far outside of Paris, in a 19th-century fortress in Surenes.

120 carrier pigeons – some of whom are the descendants of war heroes like Cher Ami, live and train there. Their role? To step in (or fly in, rather) if telecommunications in France are ever knocked out. 

France is not the only country to continue to recognise pigeons’ potential: the Chinese military also reportedly has trained several thousand carrier pigeons as well. 

Pigeons’ ability to navigate remains a mystery – some theories exist, such as following certain scents, learning roads and landmarks, and even sensing the electromagnetic field. So far, no single theory has been outright proven.

That being said, France remains one of the few countries to continue to recognise these birds’ strategic capabilities.

This article is part of our August series looking at popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

FRENCH HISTORY

‘Close shave!’ How France’s De Gaulle escaped assassin’s bullets 60 years ago

August 22, 1962: French President Charles de Gaulle and his wife are being whisked by car through the Paris suburb of Petit-Clamart for a flight back to their country home, when a man on the side of the road waves a newspaper.

Published: 21 August 2022 08:39 CEST
The signal has been given.

A group of right-wing extremists spring into action and rake the presidential Citroen DS with gunfire.

Three of the bullets penetrate the bodywork and pass within inches of De Gaulle’s head but he and his wife Yvonne miraculously escape unharmed.

“They’re such bad shots!,” France’s World War II hero later jokes about the attempt on his life which shocks the country and gives De Gaulle an opportunity to boost the powers of his office.

Yvonne’s immediate concern meanwhile is for the jellied chicken she has in the boot of the car, having stocked up on the delicacy while in the capital.

Hail of bullets

Speeding along that summer evening towards a military airfield where they will board a plane taking them to their estate in the village of Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, the presidential car is flanked by an escort vehicle and two motorcycle outriders.

Night is falling when the signal comes from the mastermind of the attack, Jean-Marie Bastien-Thiry, an engineer in the Air Ministry with the rank of lieutenant-colonel.

Bastien-Thiry is a member of the Secret Armed Organisation, known by its French acronym OAS, a far-right paramilitary group incensed by De Gaulle’s decision to grant independence to Algeria after a brutal eight-year liberation
war.

The dozen-strong hit squad is a mix of “pieds-noirs” — Europeans born in Algeria during French rule which lasted from 1830 to 1962 — as well as former soldiers and students. The youngest is just 20 years old.

They open fire first with a machine gun from a yellow van, then from a second vehicle parked further down the road.

The attack lasts just 45 seconds.

More than 150 bullets are fired and there are eight impacts on the car body. One bullet goes through to the back passenger seat, shattering the window by the president and his wife, showered in glass.

The De Gaulles owe a debt of gratitude to the sangfroid of their driver Francis Marroux, who had also been at the wheel a year earlier when the presidential car survived a first assassination attempt — later attributed to
Bastien-Thiry — in the northeastern village of Pont-sur-Seine.

police photo of colonel jean bastien-thiry

This file photo taken on September 18, 1962 by the French judicial police shows Colonel Jean Bastien-Thiry who organised the August 22, 1962 attack against General de Gaulle in Petit-Clamart, south of Paris. (Photo by AFP)

Marroux manages to keep control of the vehicle and speeds off on two flat tyres under more fire.

De Gaulle’s son-in-law Alain de Boissieu also plays a key role. Sitting in the front of the car he shouts “Get down, father!” to France’s leader.

 ‘Close shave’

The unflappable De Gaulle, aged 71 at the time, initially acts as if nothing has happened. On arrival at Villacoublay military airport he reviews the troops as usual.

But when boarding the plane with Yvonne he admits to de Boissieu: “This time, it was a close shave!”

Jean-Noel Jeanneney, French historian and author of a book on the attack, says a combination of factors explains the failure of the 1962 hit, notably that none of those involved were ready to die for the cause.

Interviewed by AFP in 2012, one survivor of the cell blamed weapons jamming and shooters not being sufficiently trained.

“They’re such bad shots,” De Gaulle tells Prime Minister Georges Pompidou in a phone call on the night of the attack.

News of the assassination attempt spreads quickly.

“Failed attack against De Gaulle” AFP writes in a first “flash” at 8.55pm.

Another follows: “Shots were fired shortly after 8.00pm against General De Gaulle’s car near Villacoublay. No one was hit”.

Later it emerges that a man driving in the opposite direction was hit on the hand by a stray bullet but only lightly injured.

Mastermind executed

The hunt for the culprits is swift and efficient, with one of the suspects spilling the beans on the whole operation after his arrest.

Nearly all those involved are caught, including Bastien-Thiry. Nine men are put on trial, three of whom are sentenced to death.

De Gaulle pardons two of them but refuses clemency for Bastien-Thiry, who is the last person to be executed by firing squad in France on March 11, 1963 at the age of 35.

Ever the strategist, De Gaulle harnesses public outrage over the attack to build support for a constitutional amendment to have the president elected by popular vote, rather than by an electoral college.

The attack he confides to one of his ministers came “at just the right time.”

