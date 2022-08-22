For members
POLITICS
EXPLAINED: Who are France’s political parties and what will they do next?
In the post-war period, France largely followed a similar political model to the UK and the US - a centre-left and a centre-right party which periodically swapped power at election time. In 2017 that model exploded - and in the second half of 2022 things are set to get even more complicated.
Published: 22 August 2022 11:23 CEST
The French parliament has no absolute majority. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP
ENVIRONMENT
France proposes ‘crackdown’ on private jet flights amid climate crisis
France’s Transport Minister has said he wants to crack down on private jet flights, amid a growing public backlash over the number of times the country’s wealthiest citizens hop on a plane despite the climate crisis.
Published: 22 August 2022 10:21 CEST
