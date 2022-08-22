Another heatwave? What temperatures can we expect in France this week

French weather forecaster Météo France has predicted “an episode of strong heat” for this week – although it will be neither as prolonged nor as extreme as the heatwaves earlier in the summer.

After a week of unsettled weather – including the violent storm that struck the island of Corsica on Thursday, killing six people – France will see a return to sunshine and high temperatures this week.

Here is the forecast for the week;

Monday and Tuesday

Temperatures across France will remain comparatively cool at the start of the week, with cloud and rain in the north and the west of the country.

Temperatures will be around 24C-26C along the Mediterranean coast, and 15C-20C for the rest of the country.

Wednesday

The heat returns from Wednesday, when it is predicted to be around 30C across the whole of the country, with the exception of Brittany and Normandy, where temperatures will be 20C-25C.

Thursday

Thursday will be another hot one across the whole of the country, with temperatures rising to 33C in central and southern areas, while the whole of the west coast will be slightly cooler and see some cloud and maybe even light rain.

Friday

The heat is set to break on Friday with thunderstorms across the whole country, that will continue into Saturday and Sunday.

Although the storms will be accompanied by rain, there are at present no weather warnings in place and the storms are not expected to be as extreme as those which hit France last week, causing flash flooding in many areas.

Drought

Despite the recent storms, drought warnings remain in place and much of France still has water restrictions in place.