POLITICS

‘Agitated season’ – 7 things Macron must deal with in France this autumn

After the traditional summer break the French government resumes work this week, and president Emmanuel Macron has a lot on his plate - here are the big issues that France faces this autumn.

Published: 22 August 2022 13:51 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron face a number of tough challenges as parliament resumes. Photo by ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP

The president has enjoyed a ‘studious break’ on on the Riviera at Fort Brégançon, the official holiday home of French presidents, but this week marks la rentrée (the return to work) and the first meeting of the cabinet.

Here are some of the big issues that Macron and his government must tackle in the weeks to come.

Parliamentary alliances

In the June elections Macron’s party LREM lost its absolute majority in parliament and in the weeks that followed attempts to build a coalition failed.

EXPLAINED Who are France’s political parties? 

Macron and his PM Elisabeth Borne announced that they will continue with their legislative programme, building alliances on a vote-by-vote basis.

Before parliament ended for the summer session they got some measures passed, including a €65 billion package of financial aid to deal with the cost of living. However these were measures that had broad cross-party support, unlike some of the issues expected to be on the agenda in the autumn.

The lack of a parliamentary majority means that each of Macron’s planned reforms will be, at the very least, subject to long debates and many amendments and could be outright defeated in the Assemblée nationale.

Elections?

The next scheduled elections in France are not until 2024 (European elections), but if the above-mentioned parliamentary deadlock proves to be insurmountable, the president has the option of calling new elections in order to try and obtain a working majority.

Constitutional experts are split on whether Macron is able to call an election at any time or whether he has to wait a year (until June 2023).

Even those who believe he can call an election at any time say this would be unlikely to happen before the end of this year. 

READ ALSO Can Macron dissolve the French parliament?

Cost of living

The number one issue for most people in France remains inflation and the cost of living, despite that €65-billion aid package.

Macron used a World War II commemoration event last week to say that increasing costs linked to sanctions on Russia are “the price we pay for freedom”.

He reaffirmed his total commitment to the people of Ukraine – but while a majority in France supports efforts against Russian aggression, the mood may change when people are hit in the pocket.  

The hard-left La France Insoumise and the far-right Rassemblement National parties – both of which have a history of supporting Putin – have called for EU sanctions against Russia to be lifted, saying they are ineffective and hurt consumers in Europe. 

Many in France predict street protests over the autumn and winter, connected to cost-of-living issues.

Ukraine

Linked to the cost-of-living crisis is the ongoing war in Ukraine and the EU’s response to it.

Macron has been heavily involved in both direct diplomacy – continuing to have phone conversations with Vladimir Putin at the request of Ukraine’s president Volodymr Zelensky – and measures taken at an EU level.

Although there are proposals to increase the EU’s sanctions package against Russia, as the war continues it is possible that it will be more difficult to find agreement from all 27 countries on the way forward.

Climate crisis

After a summer marked by scorching heatwaves, fatal storms and the worst drought in 60 years, the climate crisis is at the forefront of people’s minds.

In the reshuffle that followed his re-election in April, Macron expanded the environment portfolio by having two minsters with responsibility for environmental matters, while the climate crisis was also officially added to the portfolio of the Prime Minister. 

The three ministers – PM Elisabeth Borne plus Christophe Béchu, Minister for ecological transition, and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, minister for energy transition – now need to come up with a full policy to ‘transition’ France’s society and economy to deal with the climate crisis, while ensuring that the cost burden doesn’t disproportionately fall on those on the lowest incomes.

Macron has reportedly asked Borne to have a strategy ready for publication by early autumn, laying out both short-term and long-term plans.

Ahead of the government’s return, the Transport minister Clément Beaune said that he would like to regulate the use of private jets, while Macron advisers have told the French press that the new political agenda “will be very green”.

Pension reform 

Macron’s first term as president saw the longest sustained period of strikes since 1968 over his proposals to reform the pension system. He did eventually manage to get his reforms passed in early 2022, but in the end they were never implemented because of the pandemic.

The initial reform streamlined and simplified the French pension system and did away with many of the ‘special regimes’ that allowed people to retire early, but left the standard pension age at 62. 

In a brave move, Macron included in his April re-election campaign a pledge to increase the standard pension age from 62 to 65. He won re-election, but it’s fair to say that his pension proposal has not been greeted with joy.

Even back in 2020 – when Macron’s party had a substantial majority in parliament – he had to resort to a technical measure known as Article 49.3 in order to push the first tranche of pension reforms through. This time, it’s likely to be more difficult.

Also set for a return to the political agenda is the subject of reforms of the unemployment system – some changes were made during Macron’s first term which provoked strikes in industries, including the ski industry.

Immigration bill

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin is planning to put before parliament a new Immigration bill that is also likely to be contentious.

It includes a proposal to make language tests compulsory for foreigners in France who want a long-term carte de séjour residency card, as well as a package of other immigration measures that all have the overall effect of making immigration rules stricter.

Although his bill is likely to be popular with the centre-right and far-right, it has already raised eyebrows among the centre-left and leftist groups in parliament, although at this stage very little detail of the proposals have been revealed. 

The phrases most often used in the French press to describe the new parliamentary session are une rentrée agitée and une rentrée chargée. We think that roughly translates as ‘expect fireworks’. 

POLITICS

EXPLAINED: Who are France’s political parties and what will they do next?

In the post-war period, France largely followed a similar political model to the UK and the US - a centre-left and a centre-right party which periodically swapped power at election time. In 2017 that model exploded - and in the second half of 2022 things are set to get even more complicated.

Published: 22 August 2022 11:23 CEST
After a summer break, government business will resume in France in September (la rentrée) and the lack of an absolute majority in parliament for Emmanuel Macron means that things could get messy.

In order to have a hope of following what’s going on, you’re going to need to know who the various political parties are, what they stand for and who their friends (or at least political allies) are.

Macron was re-elected president in April and his second and final term lasts until 2027. But, in the parliamentary elections that followed in June, his party lost its absolute majority. Attempts to build a formal coalition failed and now Macron and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne must try to push through their ambitious legislative programme by building informal alliances on a vote-by-vote basis.

They succeeded in passing a few bills – such as the €65-billion package of financial aid to deal with the cost of living crisis – before parliament broke for summer, but the next items on the agenda are likely to prove a lot more controversial and divisive.

Here are the major players that you need to know about (we’ve included the initials that they are generally known by in French media)

La République en Marche – LREM 

This is Macron’s party, he created it from scratch in 2016 and in 2017 won the presidential election, before also winning a majority in the parliamentary elections  – a pretty much unprecedented achievement in French politics.

The party is centrist, described as “neither of the right or the left”, although critics say it moved further to the right during Macron’s first term. Many of the senior politicians in LREM are former members of the two traditional centre-right and centre-left parties of France. Macron himself served as a minister under the socialist president François Hollande, although he was never a Parti Socialiste member.

The party does not have an absolute majority in parliament but is still the largest party with 166 seats. It’s also part of an alliance – known as Ensemble – with two other centrist parties, which is the biggest group in parliament with 245 seats.  

La France Insoumise – LFI

The ‘France unbowed’ party is another relatively new creation, formed in 2016 by the political veteran and former Parti Socialiste member Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The party is usually described as ‘hard left’ – situated somewhere between Parti Socialiste and the Communists – and in both the 2017 and the 2022 presidential elections, Mélenchon came third (behind Macron and Marine Le Pen).

In 2022, however, he managed to better capitalise on his vote by forming the ‘left alliance’ known as Nupes (Nouvelle Union Populaire, Ecologique et Socialiste) and securing the second highest number of seats in the parliament.

LFI is the largest party within the Nupes grouping, and in total Nupes have 131 MPs, making them the second largest group in parliament.

However the alliance – comprising LFI, Parti Socialiste, Communists and Greens – is fragile with major disagreements on issues including the EU and nuclear power. Technically Nupes was only an electoral pact, not a formal parliamentary alliance.

Rassemblement National – RN

The far-right Rassemblement National was founded in 1972 by Jean-Marie Le Pen and was then known as Front National.

Jean-Marie’s daughter Marine took over the party leadership in 2011 and changed its name to Rassemblement National (national rally) in 2018 as part of her long-term project to ‘detoxify’ the party. She also officially expelled her father, an outspoken anti-Semite and Holocaust denier who had repeated brushes with the law over his hate-speech.

She has broadened the party’s appeal and pitched herself as the voice of the ‘left-behind’ France abandoned by the elites, but in spite of her focus on issues like the cost of living, the party’s core policies remain far-right and anti-immigrant.

Marine came second to Macron in both the 2017 and the 2022 presidential elections, and recorded the party’s best ever result in the 2022 parliamentary elections with 88 seats. RN is the second largest single party in parliament, but it is not part of an alliance so it the third largest block.

The RN MPs have abstained in several key votes which has allowed Macron’s party to push through legislation, and leaked internal memos revealed that Le Pen was heavily focused on ‘respectable’ behaviour in parliament from her new MPs.

Les Républicains – LR 

This is the traditional centre-right party and along with the centre-left Parti Socialiste it dominated post-war politics in France. It’s sometimes compared to the Conservative party in the UK and Republicans in the US, as much for its sense of permanence as its politics.

It has changed its name a few times, but it is in essence the party of Charles de Gaulle and numbers presidents including Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkoy.

The party suffered a disastrous 2017 election after a major financial scandal involving its candidate François Fillon and since then has struggled to regroup and attract voters back. Its 2022 presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse scored a humiliating 4.78 percent of the vote.

It did slightly better in parliamentary elections and now has 59 MPs. However damaging splits have emerged between the right-wing of the party and the more moderate MPs.

Parti Socialiste – PS

The second half of the traditional post-war duo is the centre-left party Parti Socialiste, sometimes compared to the Labour Party in the UK and Democrats in the US for its established dominance (prior to 2017) – presidents François Hollande and François Mitterand were PS members.

Like LR, Parti Socialise was virtually destroyed in the 2017 election and has struggled to recover – its 2022 election campaign was disastrous and the candidate – Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo – scored less than two percent of the vote.

The party has 29 MPs in parliament, but is currently punching slightly above its weight through membership of the Nupes alliance.  

Europe Ecologie Les Verts – EELV 

France’s green party is becoming more and more influential at a local level, with cities including Bordeaux, Lyon and Grenoble now controlled by Greens, but it has struggled to translate this into success on a national level.

There are now 23 MPs for EELV or Les Verts – as the party is known interchangeably by French media – in parliament.

The party joined the Nupes leftist alliance, but has had to make some major compromises, since the staunchly pro-European party is now in a group with the anti-EU LFI and the pro-nuclear Communists. 

Parti Communiste français – PCF

The French communist party’s political heyday was in the late 1940s and 50s, but although its influence has declined since then there are still around 60 communes in France that are controlled by Communist mayors.

Many of the party’s former voters in the ‘rust-belt’ former industrial areas of north-east France have turned to the far right in recent years.

However its fortunes improved in 2022 when it joined to Nupes alliance. There are currently 22 MPs in parliament who are part of the Communist group (comprising PCF members plus members of communist parties in France’s overseas territories).

MoDem

Officially called Le Mouvement démocrate but almost always known as MoDem, the centrist party was founded in 2007 by current leader François Bayrou. It was in partnership with Macron’s party during the 2017-2022 parliamentary term and remained on board, joining the 2022 Ensemble alliance.

It has 49 MPs, including several independent but allied MPs.

Horizons

The newest party in parliament is Horizons, formed in 2021 by former prime minister – and current mayor of Le Havre – Edouard Philippe. 

The exact purpose of the party was a little unclear when it was founded and it’s widely believed to be a vehicle for Philippe’s expected 2027 presidential bid, but for now it’s part of the Ensemble coalition with Macron’s party and MoDem.

It’s generally regarded as centre-right – Philippe himself was a member of Les Républicains before becoming Macron’s prime minister in 2017. 

The party has 28 MPs. 

