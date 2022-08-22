For members
‘Agitated season’ – 7 things Macron must deal with in France this autumn
After the traditional summer break the French government resumes work this week, and president Emmanuel Macron has a lot on his plate - here are the big issues that France faces this autumn.
Published: 22 August 2022 13:51 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron face a number of tough challenges as parliament resumes. Photo by ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP
EXPLAINED: Who are France’s political parties and what will they do next?
In the post-war period, France largely followed a similar political model to the UK and the US - a centre-left and a centre-right party which periodically swapped power at election time. In 2017 that model exploded - and in the second half of 2022 things are set to get even more complicated.
Published: 22 August 2022 11:23 CEST
