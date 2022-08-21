Read news from:
Habits, taxes, cops, and la rentrée: 6 essential articles for life in France

From the five giveaway signs that you’ve settled in to life in France, to the cuisine of the north, via presidential holiday hideaways and back-to-school requirements - here are more must-read articles from The Local.

Published: 21 August 2022 07:51 CEST
Fort Brégançon, the location of the French presidential holiday home on the Riviera. Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP

Moving countries always brings with it a bit of a culture shock, but after a while you will adapt and change – from medicines to complaining, dossiers to wine, here are 5 signs that you have truly settled in.

5 signs that you have settled in to life in France

Tax rates in France are generally quite high – overall French residents have the highest tax burden in the EU – but if your bill has suddenly massively increased while your circumstances haven’t changed, it could be a mistake.

Here’s what you can do…

Reader question: How can I challenge my French tax bill?

If you’ve spent time in France you will have noticed that there are several different types of police, all of whom wear different uniforms.

For the non-native figuring out which officers do what can be pretty confusing, so here’s a guide to the different types of police in France.

Gendarmes to policiers – who does what in the French police force?

Speaking of holidays, the 2022 summer vacation period is nearly over and it’s a matter of days to la rentrée – to the disappointment of school-age children everywhere.

As they prepare to head back to class, don’t forget to check out the French government’s list of stationery items children will need for the new school year.

The 29 stationery items that schoolchildren in France (apparently) need

Since Charles de Gaulle made it an official residence, the Fort of Brégançon has offered summer holiday privacy and sunshine to French presidents – including Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, who are enjoying the official Riviera ‘holiday home’ of the presidents of France.

We take a look at the history of this undeniable perk of the job.

Inside Brégançon: The French presidential Riviera holiday home

On to a topic that is crucial to understanding France – food.

We’ve covered the regional cuisine of the south already – this part of our roadtrip takes in the northern part of France, from the German-influenced culture of Alsace-Lorraine, via Paris to the beautiful seaside resorts of northern France and east to Brittany and Normandy.

French regional cuisine: What to eat and drink in northern France

ENVIRONMENT

The rules for foraging for fruit and mushrooms in France’s forests

The end of summer in rural France - even the overheated, overdry one we’ve just had - heralds the start of foraging season.

Published: 19 August 2022 17:17 CEST
The rules for foraging for fruit and mushrooms in France’s forests

There are, it’s true, few things nicer than tucking into a huge mushroom omelette with fungi, or a fruit pie made with fresh berries that you have foraged for yourself in nearby woodland. 

But there are a few things you need to know before you get started.

Obviously, only eat something if you’re sure that you know what it is – many of France’s fruits, flowers and herbs are toxic to varying degrees. If you’re foraging for mushrooms once the season starts, be aware that pharmacists offer a mushroom-identification service so that you can check that your haul is safe to eat.

But even if you’re an experienced forager, there are certain rules to be aware of in France.

The key point is that every forest has an owner, and all the fruits of these forests belong to someone. 

According to French law (Article 547 of the Code Civil to be precise) mushrooms, fruit and berries legally belong to the owner of the land on which they grow.

The actual wording of the law is: “The natural or industrial fruits of the earth, the civil fruits, the growth of animals, belong to the owner by right of accession”. 

That means you need the permission of the landowner before you start picking. Entering private land without an invitation is trespassing, and could land you in court. 

If you are caught picking fruit or mushrooms on private land, you can face fines of between €750 and €45,000 and up to three years in prison – rising to €75,000 and 5 years’ imprisonment in the event of aggravating circumstances, such as getting into a scrap with the irate landowner.

This includes windfall. Article 673 adds: “The fruit that have fallen naturally from these branches belong to [the owner].”

So, if you don’t know who owns the land, it’s best to keep to public spaces such as national parks and woodland that are open to the public. 

In areas owned by the state, you can collect up a limited amount of wild produce – usually five litres (around 2 kilogrammes), and described as being “for family use”. 

Exceeding that limit leaves the picker subject to a fine ranging from €750 to €45,000 and up to three years’ imprisonment.

Be aware, local authorities might have passed additional rules to protect local inhabitants’ rights – especially on land that is owned by the commune rather than the State. In commune-owned areas picking is reserved for those who live or have property in the commune.

Note, too, that it is illegal to sell-on any produce you have foraged.

After that, pick only fruit growing above waist height to avoid fox urine, wash all your produce before you cook it, and take your mushrooms to a pharmacist for identification.

