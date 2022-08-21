Habits, taxes, cops, and la rentrée: 6 essential articles for life in France

Moving countries always brings with it a bit of a culture shock, but after a while you will adapt and change – from medicines to complaining, dossiers to wine, here are 5 signs that you have truly settled in.

5 signs that you have settled in to life in France

Tax rates in France are generally quite high – overall French residents have the highest tax burden in the EU – but if your bill has suddenly massively increased while your circumstances haven’t changed, it could be a mistake.

Here’s what you can do…

Reader question: How can I challenge my French tax bill?

If you’ve spent time in France you will have noticed that there are several different types of police, all of whom wear different uniforms.

For the non-native figuring out which officers do what can be pretty confusing, so here’s a guide to the different types of police in France.

Gendarmes to policiers – who does what in the French police force?

Speaking of holidays, the 2022 summer vacation period is nearly over and it’s a matter of days to la rentrée – to the disappointment of school-age children everywhere.

As they prepare to head back to class, don’t forget to check out the French government’s list of stationery items children will need for the new school year.

The 29 stationery items that schoolchildren in France (apparently) need

Since Charles de Gaulle made it an official residence, the Fort of Brégançon has offered summer holiday privacy and sunshine to French presidents – including Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, who are enjoying the official Riviera ‘holiday home’ of the presidents of France.

We take a look at the history of this undeniable perk of the job.

Inside Brégançon: The French presidential Riviera holiday home

On to a topic that is crucial to understanding France – food.

We’ve covered the regional cuisine of the south already – this part of our roadtrip takes in the northern part of France, from the German-influenced culture of Alsace-Lorraine, via Paris to the beautiful seaside resorts of northern France and east to Brittany and Normandy.

French regional cuisine: What to eat and drink in northern France