ENVIRONMENT

The rules for foraging for fruit and mushrooms in France’s forests

The end of summer in rural France - even the overheated, overdry one we’ve just had - heralds the start of foraging season.

Published: 19 August 2022 17:17 CEST
Photo: Beth Jnr / Unsplash

There are, it’s true, few things nicer than tucking into a huge mushroom omelette with fungi, or a fruit pie made with fresh berries that you have foraged for yourself in nearby woodland. 

But there are a few things you need to know before you get started.

Obviously, only eat something if you’re sure that you know what it is – many of France’s fruits, flowers and herbs are toxic to varying degrees. If you’re foraging for mushrooms once the season starts, be aware that pharmacists offer a mushroom-identification service so that you can check that your haul is safe to eat.

But even if you’re an experienced forager, there are certain rules to be aware of in France.

The key point is that every forest has an owner, and all the fruits of these forests belong to someone. 

According to French law (Article 547 of the Code Civil to be precise) mushrooms, fruit and berries legally belong to the owner of the land on which they grow.

The actual wording of the law is: “The natural or industrial fruits of the earth, the civil fruits, the growth of animals, belong to the owner by right of accession”. 

That means you need the permission of the landowner before you start picking. Entering private land without an invitation is trespassing, and could land you in court. 

If you are caught picking fruit or mushrooms on private land, you can face fines of between €750 and €45,000 and up to three years in prison – rising to €75,000 and 5 years’ imprisonment in the event of aggravating circumstances, such as getting into a scrap with the irate landowner.

This includes windfall. Article 673 adds: “The fruit that have fallen naturally from these branches belong to [the owner].”

So, if you don’t know who owns the land, it’s best to keep to public spaces such as national parks and woodland that are open to the public. 

In areas owned by the state, you can collect up a limited amount of wild produce – usually five litres (around 2 kilogrammes), and described as being “for family use”. 

Exceeding that limit leaves the picker subject to a fine ranging from €750 to €45,000 and up to three years’ imprisonment.

Be aware, local authorities might have passed additional rules to protect local inhabitants’ rights – especially on land that is owned by the commune rather than the State. In commune-owned areas picking is reserved for those who live or have property in the commune.

Note, too, that it is illegal to sell-on any produce you have foraged.

After that, pick only fruit growing above waist height to avoid fox urine, wash all your produce before you cook it, and take your mushrooms to a pharmacist for identification.

ENVIRONMENT

‘No need for a rescue’ as seal follows whales into the Seine

Marine organisations in France are keen to reassure residents that the latest sea visitor spotted in the River Seine is likely to be fine - after the dramatic and ultimately tragic tale of the lost beluga whale captured the imagination of the world.

Published: 19 August 2022 14:54 CEST
Already this year, the river – which flows from 30km north-west of Dijon (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), through the capital Paris, and drains into the Channel near Le Havre – has witnessed unusual visitors in an orca and a beluga whale.

READ ALSO VIDEO: ‘Lost’ Orca whale heading up France’s Seine river

Despite the best efforts of rescuers, neither animal survived their ordeals out of their natural oceanic environment. 

READ ALSO Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river

But the latest visitor to the river, a seal that was spotted in the water as the river passes through the Eure département, in Normandy, is far less likely to be at risk, experts said.

It is likely that the animal is a harbour seal and its presence in the river is “nothing exceptional”, the préfecture told actu.fr, adding that it is likely to head back to the estuary by itself.

“It is an animal from the local fauna,” the préfecture said in a statement. “A colony of seals has been installed in the Seine estuary for several years. Even if it remains quite rare, seals have already gone up the river in the past.”

Sea Shepherd France, an organisation committed to the protection of marine animals and the ocean, added in a tweet that: “It would be a seal that has the habit of coming to feed at this time of year at the exit of the Eure in the Seine.

“If he is healthy and feeding, we advocate leaving him alone while remaining attentive to his movements.”

Voies Navigables de France has issued a notice to shipping and called for caution from users of the river.

