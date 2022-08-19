Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

‘No need for a rescue’ as seal follows whales into the Seine

Marine organisations in France are keen to reassure residents that the latest sea visitor spotted in the River Seine is likely to be fine - after the dramatic and ultimately tragic tale of the lost beluga whale captured the imagination of the world.

Published: 19 August 2022 14:54 CEST
'No need for a rescue' as seal follows whales into the Seine
A harbour seal. Photo: Keith Luke / Unsplash

Already this year, the river – which flows from 30km north-west of Dijon (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), through the capital Paris, and drains into the Channel near Le Havre – has witnessed unusual visitors in an orca and a beluga whale.

READ ALSO VIDEO: ‘Lost’ Orca whale heading up France’s Seine river

Despite the best efforts of rescuers, neither animal survived their ordeals out of their natural oceanic environment. 

READ ALSO Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river

But the latest visitor to the river, a seal that was spotted in the water as the river passes through the Eure département, in Normandy, is far less likely to be at risk, experts said.

It is likely that the animal is a harbour seal and its presence in the river is “nothing exceptional”, the préfecture told actu.fr, adding that it is likely to head back to the estuary by itself.

“It is an animal from the local fauna,” the préfecture said in a statement. “A colony of seals has been installed in the Seine estuary for several years. Even if it remains quite rare, seals have already gone up the river in the past.”

Sea Shepherd France, an organisation committed to the protection of marine animals and the ocean, added in a tweet that: “It would be a seal that has the habit of coming to feed at this time of year at the exit of the Eure in the Seine.

“If he is healthy and feeding, we advocate leaving him alone while remaining attentive to his movements.”

Voies Navigables de France has issued a notice to shipping and called for caution from users of the river.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENVIRONMENT

French city to fine drivers who leave engines running

In an effort to cut air pollution, one French local authority has announced that it will begin levying fines on drivers who leave their engines running while parked.

Published: 19 August 2022 11:21 CEST
French city to fine drivers who leave engines running

In an effort to reduce traffic pollution, Nancy, in the Meuthe-et-Moselle département of eastern France, has issued a decree stating that private motorists who keep their vehicle’s engines running while they are parked may be liable for a €135 fine.

“Too often, the engines of vehicles parked or out of traffic are left running for long minutes, unnecessarily releasing gases and particles, while the air quality in the city is strongly impacted by car and road traffic,” the mairie said in a statement.

Nancy’s pollution busting decree strengthens an established but often-ignored law.

France’s Highway Code points to a 1963 decree from the Ministre des Travaux Publics et des Transports, that states: “Motor vehicles must not emit smoke, toxic, corrosive or odorous gases, under conditions likely to inconvenience the public or compromise public health and safety.”

The penalty – enforceable anywhere in France – is a fine of €135, which may be reduced or increased depending on the time it takes any offender to pay-up.

The city’s deputy mayor Bertrand Masson, told Franceinfo that fines would not be implemented immediately: “The objective is not to penalise but to remind everyone of their individual responsibility,” he said.

“We are in a period of education. It is first of all to make people aware of the problem, not to penalise them.”

According to the National Agency for Health Security, air pollution is responsible for more than 400,000 premature deaths in Europe each year, including 48,000 in France.

This measure does not apply to emergency vehicles, public service agents performing urgent duties, or refrigerated trucks transporting foodstuffs. 

The French government came in for criticism earlier in the summer when a video was released online showing cars waiting to pick up ministers after a meeting at the Elysée – all with their engines running while parked.

The images were particularly embarrassing for the government as it had just launched a strategy to cut energy use.

SHOW COMMENTS