‘No need for a rescue’ as seal follows whales into the Seine

Already this year, the river – which flows from 30km north-west of Dijon (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), through the capital Paris, and drains into the Channel near Le Havre – has witnessed unusual visitors in an orca and a beluga whale.

READ ALSO VIDEO: ‘Lost’ Orca whale heading up France’s Seine river

Despite the best efforts of rescuers, neither animal survived their ordeals out of their natural oceanic environment.

READ ALSO Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river

But the latest visitor to the river, a seal that was spotted in the water as the river passes through the Eure département, in Normandy, is far less likely to be at risk, experts said.

It is likely that the animal is a harbour seal and its presence in the river is “nothing exceptional”, the préfecture told actu.fr, adding that it is likely to head back to the estuary by itself.

“It is an animal from the local fauna,” the préfecture said in a statement. “A colony of seals has been installed in the Seine estuary for several years. Even if it remains quite rare, seals have already gone up the river in the past.”

Sea Shepherd France, an organisation committed to the protection of marine animals and the ocean, added in a tweet that: “It would be a seal that has the habit of coming to feed at this time of year at the exit of the Eure in the Seine.

Phoque en Seine : il s'agirait d'un phoque qui a l'habitude de venir se nourrir à cette période de l'année à la sortie de l'Eure dans la Seine. S'il est en bonne santé et se nourrit, nous préconisons de le laisser tranquille tout en restant attentifs à ses déplacements. — Sea Shepherd France (@SeaShepherdFran) August 18, 2022

“If he is healthy and feeding, we advocate leaving him alone while remaining attentive to his movements.”

Voies Navigables de France has issued a notice to shipping and called for caution from users of the river.