FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French word of the Day: Glander

This colloquial word describes an activity that you will definitely want to keep hidden from your boss.

Published: 19 August 2022 11:00 CEST
Why do I need to know glander?

Because we all do it from time to time.

What does it mean?

Glander means slacking, idling, faffing about – in other words spending time in futile activities or wasting time doing nothing. Glandouiller is also used similarly and has slightly less of a connotation of wasting a bit less time.

It’s slangy and colloquial, but the word itself is not offensive – although obviously describing someone as an idler is not exactly polite – if you want a more formal version you could use flâner (to idle or loiter).

It comes from gland which is the word for acorn. Since the middle ages, glander has meant to pick up the acorn at the foot of the oak tree, which could have been considered at the time an easy activity. 

But careful, gland also means the head of the penis. As well as its medical application, describing someone as un gland means that he is a moron or stupid.

Use it like this

Comme mon rendez-vous a été annulé, j’ai glandé toute la journée. – Since my meeting was cancelled, I just slacked all day.

Depuis qu’il est à la retraite, Corentin glande dans le garage quelques soit l’heure de la journée. – Since he is retired, Corentin faffs around the garage any hour of the day.

On se demande ce qu’accomplissent les dirigeants d’entreprise à glander toute la journée dans leur tour. – You wonder what corporate executives achieve when they idle about all day in their skyscrapers. 

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the Day: Épisode cévenol

This might be a good one to throw into conversation as the summer ends.

Published: 18 August 2022 11:29 CEST
Why do I need to know épisode cévenol?

Because if you’re into poetry, gardening or just planning on stepping outside the house in Autumn, you might want to know that the seasons are changing for the worst.

What does it mean?

These episodes are violent storms that mainly occur in central and southern France in the autumn – they happen when the warm and humid air from the Mediterranean heads north, meeting the cold air present at high altitude in the mountain barrier of Cévennes.

They usually involve thunderstorms and very heavy rain – usually lasting 24 to 72 hours, but in some rare cases can stay for 4 days.

These storms are usual in the autumn as the temperature changes, but because of the extremely hot summer temperatures measured in the Mediterranean sea, scientists expect more violent épisodes cévenols to happen this year, and possibly in the years to come.

The hottest the sea, the more violent the storms will be.

Use it like this

Les épisodes cévenols seront plus fréquents cette année. – the autumn storms will be more frequent this year.

Le réchauffement climatique pourrait rendre les épisodes cévenols plus fréquents. – Climate change could make these type of storms more frequent. 

Je redoute les épisodes cévenols de cette année dans notre maison secondaire du sud de la France. – I dread the storms this year in our second home in the south of France.

