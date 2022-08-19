For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French word of the Day: Glander
This colloquial word describes an activity that you will definitely want to keep hidden from your boss.
Published: 19 August 2022 11:00 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
This colloquial word describes an activity that you will definitely want to keep hidden from your boss.
This might be a good one to throw into conversation as the summer ends.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments