French word of the Day: Glander

Why do I need to know glander?

Because we all do it from time to time.

What does it mean?

Glander means slacking, idling, faffing about – in other words spending time in futile activities or wasting time doing nothing. Glandouiller is also used similarly and has slightly less of a connotation of wasting a bit less time.

It’s slangy and colloquial, but the word itself is not offensive – although obviously describing someone as an idler is not exactly polite – if you want a more formal version you could use flâner (to idle or loiter).

It comes from gland which is the word for acorn. Since the middle ages, glander has meant to pick up the acorn at the foot of the oak tree, which could have been considered at the time an easy activity.

But careful, gland also means the head of the penis. As well as its medical application, describing someone as un gland means that he is a moron or stupid.

Use it like this



Comme mon rendez-vous a été annulé, j’ai glandé toute la journée. – Since my meeting was cancelled, I just slacked all day.

Depuis qu’il est à la retraite, Corentin glande dans le garage quelques soit l’heure de la journée. – Since he is retired, Corentin faffs around the garage any hour of the day.

On se demande ce qu’accomplissent les dirigeants d’entreprise à glander toute la journée dans leur tour. – You wonder what corporate executives achieve when they idle about all day in their skyscrapers.

