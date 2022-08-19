For members
ENVIRONMENT
French city to fine drivers who leave engines running
In an effort to cut air pollution, one French local authority has announced that it will begin levying fines on drivers who leave their engines running while parked.
Published: 19 August 2022 11:21 CEST
(Photo: Philippe Merle / AFP)
WEATHER
Six dead as 200km/h winds batter Corsica
Six people - including a teenage girl - died and dozens were injured after sudden and extremely violent storms hit the French island of Corsica on Thursday morning.
Published: 18 August 2022 14:33 CEST
Updated: 18 August 2022 16:28 CEST
