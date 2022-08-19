Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

French city to fine drivers who leave engines running

In an effort to cut air pollution, one French local authority has announced that it will begin levying fines on drivers who leave their engines running while parked.

Published: 19 August 2022 11:21 CEST
(Photo: Philippe Merle / AFP)

In an effort to reduce traffic pollution, Nancy, in the Meuthe-et-Moselle département of eastern France, has issued a decree stating that private motorists who keep their vehicle’s engines running while they are parked may be liable for a €135 fine.

“Too often, the engines of vehicles parked or out of traffic are left running for long minutes, unnecessarily releasing gases and particles, while the air quality in the city is strongly impacted by car and road traffic,” the mairie said in a statement.

Nancy’s pollution busting decree strengthens an established but often-ignored law.

France’s Highway Code points to a 1963 decree from the Ministre des Travaux Publics et des Transports, that states: “Motor vehicles must not emit smoke, toxic, corrosive or odorous gases, under conditions likely to inconvenience the public or compromise public health and safety.”

The penalty – enforceable anywhere in France – is a fine of €135, which may be reduced or increased depending on the time it takes any offender to pay-up.

The city’s deputy mayor Bertrand Masson, told Franceinfo that fines would not be implemented immediately: “The objective is not to penalise but to remind everyone of their individual responsibility,” he said.

“We are in a period of education. It is first of all to make people aware of the problem, not to penalise them.”

According to the National Agency for Health Security, air pollution is responsible for more than 400,000 premature deaths in Europe each year, including 48,000 in France.

This measure does not apply to emergency vehicles, public service agents performing urgent duties, or refrigerated trucks transporting foodstuffs. 

The French government came in for criticism earlier in the summer when a video was released online showing cars waiting to pick up ministers after a meeting at the Elysée – all with their engines running while parked.

The images were particularly embarrassing for the government as it had just launched a strategy to cut energy use.

WEATHER

Six dead as 200km/h winds batter Corsica

Six people - including a teenage girl - died and dozens were injured after sudden and extremely violent storms hit the French island of Corsica on Thursday morning.

Published: 18 August 2022 14:33 CEST
Updated: 18 August 2022 16:28 CEST
Much of France has been experiencing storms and flash-flooding this week as temperatures cool after the latest heatwave episode, but the must violent yet was the storm that struck the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Thursday.

Winds of 224km/h were recorded in the south of the island and at least five people have died – including a 13-year-old girl who was staying on one of the island’s campsites, a 46-year-old man whose bungalow was smashed by a falling tree and a 72-year-old woman who died when debris fell onto her vehicle.

Maritime authorities later said a fisherman had died near Girolata, and a female kayaker near Erbalunga, north of Bastia, while the Interior Ministry later said that a sixth person had also died, without providing details.

Twelve other people were treated for weather-related injuries, with two people listed as being in a serious condition.

“I was woken around 7:30 am by a very huge storm” that knocked out both electricity and mobile phone networks, Benjamin Roux, a 26-year-old tourist, told AFP.

He had been planning to go scuba diving, but instead helped the passengers of a boat who were sleeping aboard when it was suddenly thrown onto the shore by the choppy waves.

“They managed to get out without injuries, but they’re just devastated,” he told AFP.

Maritime authorities reported 60 to 70 sea rescue operations, mainly along the western coast that bore the brunt of the storm.

The storms have now moved off, according to Météo France which has lifted its orange weather warning for the island, but 45,000 homes remain without power.

Corsica, known as L’île de beauté, is one of France’s most popular holiday destinations and in August hotels, campsites and villas are generally full of tourists – both French and foreign.

 
Although storms on France’s Mediterranean coast are not unusual – especially at the end of the summer when the temperatures begin to fall – experts predict that this year the storms – known as épisodes cévénolwill be unusually intense because of the exceptionally high temperatures recorded over the Mediterranean. 
