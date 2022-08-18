Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Five dead as 200km/h winds batter Corsica

At least five people - including a teenage girl - have died and dozens were injured after sudden and extremely violent storms hit the French island of Corsica on Thursday morning.

Published: 18 August 2022 14:33 CEST
Updated: 18 August 2022 16:28 CEST
Five dead as 200km/h winds batter Corsica
Bystanders look on at boats thrown onto the beach of Sagone in Coggia after strong winds struck the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. Photo by PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

Much of France has been experiencing storms and flash-flooding this week as temperatures cool after the latest heatwave episode, but the must violent yet was the storm that struck the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Thursday.

Winds of 224km/h were recorded in the south of the island and at least five people have died – including a 13-year-old girl who was staying on one of the island’s campsites, a 46-year-old man whose bungalow was smashed by a falling tree and a 72-year-old woman who died when debris fell onto her vehicle.

 Maritime authorities later said a fisherman had died near Girolata, and a female kayaker near Erbalunga, north of Bastia.

At least 13 other people have been treated for weather-related injuries, with two people listed as being in a serious condition.

“I was woken around 7:30 am by a very huge storm” that knocked out both electricity and mobile phone networks, Benjamin Roux, a 26-year-old tourist, told AFP.

He had been planning to go scuba diving, but instead helped the passengers of a boat who were sleeping aboard when it was suddenly thrown onto the shore by the choppy waves.

“They managed to get out without injuries, but they’re just devastated,” he told AFP.

Maritime authorities reported 60 to 70 sea rescue operations, mainly along the western coast that bore the brunt of the storm.

The storms have now moved off, according to Météo France which has lifted its orange weather warning for the island, but 45,000 homes remain without power.

Corsica, known as L’île de beauté, is one of France’s most popular holiday destinations and in August hotels, campsites and villas are generally full of tourists – both French and foreign.

 
Although storms on France’s Mediterranean coast are not unusual – especially at the end of the summer when the temperatures begin to fall – experts predict that this year the storms – known as épisodes cévénolwill be unusually intense because of the exceptionally high temperatures recorded over the Mediterranean. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

French forecasters predict unusually violent Mediterranean storms this autumn

Dramatic storms along the Mediterranean coastline are normal as temperatures fall at the end of the summer, but French weather forecasters say the heatwaves of 2022 are likely to lead to unusually violent, possibly event fatal, storms this year.

Published: 17 August 2022 12:18 CEST
French forecasters predict unusually violent Mediterranean storms this autumn

While a fifth heatwave is a strong possibility – forecasters predict yet another hot spell starting on Tuesday, August 23th – the autumn storm season in the far south of the country is a longer-term weather concern for meteorologists as climate change exacerbates annual weather events.

READ ALSO IN PICTURES: Storms and flash flooding hit Paris

Violent and sometimes deadly storms – known as épisodes cévenol or épisodes méditerranéen – are not unusual in the south of France in the autumn. 

In November and then again in December 2019, Cannes and its surroundings were partially inundated. Four years earlier, on the night of October 3rd and 4th, 2015, an épisode méditerranéen in an area stretching from Mandelieu to Antibes left 20 dead. 

The storms have happened annually for centuries – caused by warm air currents coming off the Mediterranean meeting colder air in the mountains and Massif Central as the season changes.

READ ALSO Is the French Riviera better equipped to avoid more deadly floods?

The storms may be relatively common – up to 10 such storms at the end of a summer in France are classified as épisodes cévenol – but meteorologists are concerned that the long, hot summer of 2022 will lead to more extreme storm events than usual this year. 

Thanks to the repeated heatwaves, sea temperatures of more than 30C were recorded in July in the Mediterranean off the French coast – some 4-6C higher than is considered normal for the time of year.

“We are used to seeing violent storms [in the early autumn] in the South of France. There are usually about 10 storms per year in the Mediterranean arc. But the warmer the water, the more violent this type of episode is likely to be,” one Centre national de la recherche scientifique expert told Le Figaro.

“The danger [of very violent storms] is very high this year. The energy of these storms is related to evaporation from the sea surface. The warmer the water, the higher the energy.”

This is likely to lead to heavy rains as the atmosphere cools after the summer heatwaves, forecasters say.

SHOW COMMENTS