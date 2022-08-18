For members
TAXES
Reader question: How can I challenge my French tax bill?
Living in France involves paying plenty of taxes, but if you receive a bill that is unusually large, here's how to go about checking it and challenging it if necessary.
Published: 18 August 2022 11:13 CEST
Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP
LIVING IN FRANCE
5 signs that you have settled in to life in France
Moving countries always brings with it a bit of a culture shock, but after a while you will adapt and change - from medicines to complaining, dossiers to wine, here are 5 signs that you have truly settled in.
Published: 17 August 2022 10:49 CEST
