FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the Day: Épisode cévenol

This might be a good one to throw into conversation as the summer ends.

Published: 18 August 2022 11:29 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know épisode cévenol?

Because if you’re into poetry, gardening or just planning on stepping outside the house in Autumn, you might want to know that the seasons are changing for the worst.

What does it mean?

These episodes are violent storms that mainly occur in central and southern France in the autumn – they happen when the warm and humid air from the Mediterranean heads north, meeting the cold air present at high altitude in the mountain barrier of Cévennes.

They usually involve thunderstorms and very heavy rain – usually lasting 24 to 72 hours, but in some rare cases can stay for 4 days.

These storms are usual in the autumn as the temperature changes, but because of the extremely hot summer temperatures measured in the Mediterranean sea, scientists expect more violent épisodes cévenols to happen this year, and possibly in the years to come.

The hottest the sea, the more violent the storms will be.

Use it like this

Les épisodes cévenols seront plus fréquents cette année. – the autumn storms will be more frequent this year.

Le réchauffement climatique pourrait rendre les épisodes cévenols plus fréquents. – Climate change could make these type of storms more frequent. 

Je redoute les épisodes cévenols de cette année dans notre maison secondaire du sud de la France. – I dread the storms this year in our second home in the south of France.

Member comments

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French word of the Day: Bidouiller

This one is handy for discussing both DIY and dodgy accountants.

Published: 17 August 2022 14:02 CEST
Why do I need to know bidouiller?

Because it’s a nice little colloquialism that has a range of different meanings, both positive and negative.

What does it mean?

The verb bidouiller – pronounced bee-do-yay – is a colloquial word which means to tinker with or fiddle with. 

It’s an action aimed at achieving or improving something without respecting a given procedure or the rules of perfection – it can have a positive meaning such as bodging together an imperfect but workable solution or a negative meaning such as ‘to fiddle the books’ in a financial sense.

bidouilleur can be used for a person who is particularly apt at hacking things and bidouillage can be said of an action that was imperfect but managed to fix something – in English we might say a bodge-job or something ‘cobbled together’.

Bidouiller comes from the noun une bidouille, but when used about a person it has a slightly different meaning – naïve, silly and simple or someone who is not really on the ball.

Use it like this

J’ai bidouillé le circuit électrique pour alimenter le moteur de la voiture. – I tinkered with the electrical circuit to power the engine of the car.

L’enquêteur a découvert un bidouillage dans les données financières de la banque. – The investigator found out a fiddle in the financial information of the bank.

Tu peux demander à Frank de t’aider, c’est le bidouilleur du village, il sera ravi de réparer la machine à laver. – you can ask Frank for help, he is a handyman of the village, he will be delighted to repair the washing machine.

By Julie Edde

