Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: It is illegal to name a pig Napoleon

This is one of those 'bizarre facts' about France that gets trotted out a lot . . .

Published: 18 August 2022 08:48 CEST
French history myths: It is illegal to name a pig Napoleon
You are free to name your pet pig whatever you like in France, although calling it 'rashers' is a little insensitive. Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP

Myth: It is (or was at one time) illegal to name a pig Napoleon in France, because this constitutes an insult to the country’s former ruler.

This fact features in a lot of articles about ‘weird France’ or ‘bizarre laws’, but anyone who has ever tried to research it has found no evidence of either a law that could reasonably be construed as this, or anyone ever being prosecuted for naming their pig Napoleon.

Records of what people named their pigs are a little sketchy, so we don’t know whether anyone in fact ever did this, but there is one very famous example from literature – George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

In the French edition of the 1945 novel, Napoleon the pig is named . . . Napoléon. 

There is no record of Orwell or his publishers encountering any problems in France because of this. 

It’s hard to say exactly why this has become such an enduring trope, but it is true that France until relatively recently had laws in place to prevent rulers being ‘insulted’.

The law from 1881 (passed after the death of both Napoleon Bonaparte and his nephew Napoleon III) made it an offence punishable by either jail or a fine to be rude about the French president (and only the president, insulting other politicians was always fine).

During Charles de Gaulle’s tenure six people were convicted of the offence, but it was last used in 2013 when a protester was fined €30 for holding up a banner to then-president Nicolas Sarkozy reading casse-toi pauvre con (get lost, asshole).

The law was finally scrapped later in 2013 after the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the protester’s freedom of expression had been violated.

Yellow vest protesters use their freedom of expression to declare ‘Macron you are worse than a pig’
Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

It is now entirely legal to insult the president (and many thousands of people have taken advantage of this freedom during Emmanuel Macron’s tenure) although the president has the same levels of protection as anyone else against defamation or invasion of privacy.

Even when the law was in place it referred only to the current head of state, not past rulers, and it remains unclear whether simply naming a pig would count as an ‘insult’. 

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Joan of Arc disguised herself as a man to lead an army against the English

If you're looking for French icons, they don't get bigger than Joan or Arc, but not all the stories are true . . . Here's the latest in our series on French history myths.

Published: 17 August 2022 09:30 CEST
French history myths: Joan of Arc disguised herself as a man to lead an army against the English

Myth: In the 1400s a French peasant girl named Joan, inspired by religious visions, disguised herself as a man in order to lead an army against the English.

Joan had quite the journey during her lifetime, but an equally dizzying ride after her death – from heretic to Catholic saint, patron saint of France, feminist icon and far-right symbol.

But as is often the case when historical figures get adopted by certain causes, some actual details of their lives can get lost or confused.

There’s quite a few documents missing about the life of the woman who is known in French as Jeanne d’Arc and in English as Joan of Arc, but historians mostly agree that she was born in about 1412 in Domrémy in Vosges, north east France, and in 1428 – at the age of around 16 –  travelled to a royal encampent in Vaucouleurs (Meuse) and requested an audience with the French king Charles, saying that she had received instructions through religious visions that she should lead his army.

At the time France and England were engaged in the Hundred Years War which, as the name suggests, was a long-running dispute over which king was the rightful ruler of France.

To cut a long and exciting story short (it’s really a great story and the subject of numerous plays, films, books and podcasts), Joan did end up leading the French king’s army and inflicted several significant defeats on the English before she was finally captured during yet another battle at Compiègne.

It’s undoubtedly true that she wore men’s clothes and armour during her time heading up the army, but at no stage did she try to pass as a man and during her life was known as La Pucelle (the maid).

In some of the remaining documents that she dictated (she was almost certainly illiterate) she referred to herself as Jeanne la Pucelle (Joan the maid).  

The issue of men’s clothing became important later on, when her English captors elected to put her on trial for heresy, both for her supposed religious visions and for cross-dressing (which was regarded as heresy by the Catholic church) – although one cannot help but think that the English would have been less bothered about the trousers had they not been humiliatingly defeated in battle by this teenage girl.

After a few twists and turns Joan was eventually found guilty (amazing how often that happens with politically motivated trials) and was executed by the hideous method of burning alive. She was probably around 19 when she died.

It’s an astonishing story but the very gaps in the records from that time have made Joan ripe for co-opting by special interest groups – having been convicted of heresy in a church court, she was then beatified by the Catholic church in 1909 and made a saint in 1920.

She’s also frequently seen as a secular symbol of the spirit of France – during World War II both the Vichy government and Charles de Gaulle’s government-in-exile appealed to her legacy, while these days she is frequently used as a symbol of ‘the real France’ by far-right politicians.

In more modern times she’s also been claimed as a feminist icon and become the centre or a row over gender, while the town of Orléans – scene of her first major victory – has leaned heavily into the Joan story in its tourist board marketing.

What the real Joan would have made of any of the events since her death is, of course, anyone’s guess.

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history. 

SHOW COMMENTS