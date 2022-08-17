Read news from:
More storms to hit France after flash-flooding in Paris and Marseille

Five areas in the south of France remain on high alert for storms and flooding on Wednesday, after torrential rain produced flash-flooding in Paris and Marseille.

Published: 17 August 2022 09:48 CEST
(Photo: Nicolas Tucat / AFP)

The Hérault, Gard, Bouches-du-Rhône, Vaucluse and Var départements are all on orange weather alert – Météo France’s second-highest weather warning, while the rest of the country is on yellow alert for storms.

Image: Météo France

Forecasters warned that the storms may be violent with hail, heavy rain and winds gusting up to 100km/h. They also said less common phenomena such as tornados or waterspouts may occur in coastal areas.

Following a lull towards the end of the morning, more occasionally violent storms are expected in the south of the country later in the afternoon.

Départements on yellow alert may also be affected by locally powerful storms, Météo France warned.

On Tuesday, torrential rain hit Paris from around 6pm, causing flash flooding that forced some Metro stations to close.

More than 40mm of rain fell in a single hour leaving commuters having to wade through flooded streets to get home.

READ ALSO IN PICTURES: Storms and flash flooding hit Paris

Marseille’s historic Vieux-Port was also under water after violent storms hit France’s second city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

While the water has now cleared from the area, commuters faced morning rush-hour disruption, because the Tunnel de la Major, a major traffic artery into the city, was closed for an hour for safety reasons.

On the whole, however, emergency services in the south of the country reported a relatively calm night under the circumstances, despite impressive images on social media.

No significant damage was recorded – but emergency services in départements on orange alert have reminded residents that they should confirm weather forecasts before making any journeys – “30cm of water is enough to carry away any car”, the prefecture of the Var said in a press release – and said that it is inadviseable to remain near a watercourse or trees when a storm strikes.

PARIS

IN PICTURES: Storms and flash flooding hit Paris

Much of France is on weather alert for storms after last week's heatwave broke and on Tuesday afternoon torrential rain hit Paris, caused flash flooding that has closed some Metro stations.

Published: 16 August 2022 19:42 CEST
After a week of scorching temperatures France’s heatwave has now broken and Météo France has issued storm warnings for much of the country.

The first affected areas are predicted to be in the south of France, where some areas could see up to 40mm of rain in an hour and winds of up to 100km/h.

READ ALSO Storms and high winds: What can we expect from the weather in France this week?

Paris is only under a yellow alert, but when the rain hit late on Tuesday afternoon it was extremely heavy, leading to flash flooding in some streets and Metro stations.

At least 26mm of rain fell in a single hour, according to the weather station at Parc Montsouris, while estimates for the entire duration of the storm are 44mm.

Meanwhile the weather station on the Eiffel Tower registered gusts of wind of 104km/h.

At least eight Metro stations were temporarily closed because of the flooding in the stations, although there do not appear to be any stoppages on any Metro lines, the airport link OrlyVal was briefly halted.

Météo France does not expect major flooding in the Paris region.

Unfortunately the storms are unlikely to alleviate France’s drought – the worst in 60 years – since water from sudden downpours tends to run off parched land, rather than soaking in. 

