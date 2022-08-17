Read news from:
French word of the Day: Bidouiller

This one is handy for discussing both DIY and dodgy accountants.

Published: 17 August 2022 14:02 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know bidouiller?

Because it’s a nice little colloquialism that has a range of different meanings, both positive and negative.

What does it mean?

The verb bidouiller – pronounced bee-do-yay – is a colloquial word which means to tinker with or fiddle with. 

It’s an action aimed at achieving or improving something without respecting a given procedure or the rules of perfection – it can have a positive meaning such as bodging together an imperfect but workable solution or a negative meaning such as ‘to fiddle the books’ in a financial sense.

bidouilleur can be used for a person who is particularly apt at hacking things and bidouillage can be said of an action that was imperfect but managed to fix something – in English we might say a bodge-job or something ‘cobbled together’.

Bidouiller comes from the noun une bidouille, but when used about a person it has a slightly different meaning – naïve, silly and simple or someone who is not really on the ball.

Use it like this

J’ai bidouillé le circuit électrique pour alimenter le moteur de la voiture. – I tinkered with the electrical circuit to power the engine of the car.

L’enquêteur a découvert un bidouillage dans les données financières de la banque. – The investigator found out a fiddle in the financial information of the bank.

Tu peux demander à Frank de t’aider, c’est le bidouilleur du village, il sera ravi de réparer la machine à laver. – you can ask Frank for help, he is a handyman of the village, he will be delighted to repair the washing machine.

By Julie Edde

Member comments

French phrase of the Day: Les tracances

You might have seen some French media reports dealing with this new phenomenon.

Published: 16 August 2022 10:51 CEST
Why do I need to know les tracances?

Because you might find yourself mixing up your private and professional life while on holiday.

What does it mean?

The word comes from French Canadian and is the merger of the French words travail (work) and vacances (holiday).

The pandemic made télétravail (remote working) more prevalent but this summer some employees have been taking it a step further – working remotely from a holiday location. Why? Because it means they can enjoy being away from home for a bit longer than just their annual leave, and enjoy views of the beaches or mountains while working.

So les tracances takes place during the contractual working time and not during annual leave, but are perhaps most common in July or August when French people like to leave the cities and head to the seaside or the country.

The irony of the word tracances is that it echoes the word “les tracas” which mean trouble or worry.

Use it like this

J’ai prévenu mon employeur que je serai en tracances la semaine prochaine dans les Alpes – I told my employer that I will be working remotely next week in the Alpes.

J’ai loué une villa sur la Côte d’Azur car je vais être en vacances pendant quinze jours et en tracances pendant un mois – I rented a house on the Côte d’Azur because I will be on holiday for 15 days and home working for a month.

