French word of the Day: Bidouiller

Why do I need to know bidouiller?

Because it’s a nice little colloquialism that has a range of different meanings, both positive and negative.

What does it mean?

The verb bidouiller – pronounced bee-do-yay – is a colloquial word which means to tinker with or fiddle with.

It’s an action aimed at achieving or improving something without respecting a given procedure or the rules of perfection – it can have a positive meaning such as bodging together an imperfect but workable solution or a negative meaning such as ‘to fiddle the books’ in a financial sense.

A bidouilleur can be used for a person who is particularly apt at hacking things and bidouillage can be said of an action that was imperfect but managed to fix something – in English we might say a bodge-job or something ‘cobbled together’.

Bidouiller comes from the noun une bidouille, but when used about a person it has a slightly different meaning – naïve, silly and simple or someone who is not really on the ball.

Use it like this



J’ai bidouillé le circuit électrique pour alimenter le moteur de la voiture. – I tinkered with the electrical circuit to power the engine of the car.

L’enquêteur a découvert un bidouillage dans les données financières de la banque. – The investigator found out a fiddle in the financial information of the bank.

Tu peux demander à Frank de t’aider, c’est le bidouilleur du village, il sera ravi de réparer la machine à laver. – you can ask Frank for help, he is a handyman of the village, he will be delighted to repair the washing machine.

By Julie Edde