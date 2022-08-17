Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Joan of Arc disguised herself as a man to lead an army against the English

If you're looking for French icons, they don't get bigger than Joan or Arc, but not all the stories are true . . . Here's the latest in our series on French history myths.

Published: 17 August 2022 09:30 CEST
Did the real Joan or Arc look anything like this statue in Orleans? Who knows. Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP

Myth: In the 1400s a French peasant girl named Joan, inspired by religious visions, disguised herself as a man in order to lead an army against the English.

Joan had quite the journey during her lifetime, but an equally dizzying ride after her death – from heretic to Catholic saint, patron saint of France, feminist icon and far-right symbol.

But as is often the case when historical figures get adopted by certain causes, some actual details of their lives can get lost or confused.

There’s quite a few documents missing about the life of the woman who is known in French as Jeanne d’Arc and in English as Joan of Arc, but historians mostly agree that she was born in about 1412 in Domrémy in Vosges, north east France, and in 1428 – at the age of around 16 –  travelled to a royal encampent in Vaucouleurs (Meuse) and requested an audience with the French king Charles, saying that she had received instructions through religious visions that she should lead his army.

At the time France and England were engaged in the Hundred Years War which, as the name suggests, was a long-running dispute over which king was the rightful ruler of France.

To cut a long and exciting story short (it’s really a great story and the subject of numerous plays, films, books and podcasts), Joan did end up leading the French king’s army and inflicted several significant defeats on the English before she was finally captured during yet another battle at Compiègne.

It’s undoubtedly true that she wore men’s clothes and armour during her time heading up the army, but at no stage did she try to pass as a man and during her life was known as La Pucelle (the maid).

In some of the remaining documents that she dictated (she was almost certainly illiterate) she referred to herself as Jeanne la Pucelle (Joan the maid).  

The issue of men’s clothing became important later on, when her English captors elected to put her on trial for heresy, both for her supposed religious visions and for cross-dressing (which was regarded as heresy by the Catholic church) – although one cannot help but think that the English would have been less bothered about the trousers had they not been humiliatingly defeated in battle by this teenage girl.

After a few twists and turns Joan was eventually found guilty (amazing how often that happens with politically motivated trials) and was executed by the hideous method of burning alive. She was probably around 19 when she died.

It’s an astonishing story but the very gaps in the records from that time have made Joan ripe for co-opting by special interest groups – having been convicted of heresy in a church court, she was then beatified by the Catholic church in 1909 and made a saint in 1920.

She’s also frequently seen as a secular symbol of the spirit of France – during World War II both the Vichy government and Charles de Gaulle’s government-in-exile appealed to her legacy, while these days she is frequently used as a symbol of ‘the real France’ by far-right politicians.

In more modern times she’s also been claimed as a feminist icon and become the centre or a row over gender, while the town of Orléans – scene of her first major victory – has leaned heavily into the Joan story in its tourist board marketing.

What the real Joan would have made of any of the events since her death is, of course, anyone’s guess.

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history. 

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The French army always surrenders

Mention France's military and you can virtually guarantee that someone will make a 'hilarious' remark about surrender - but what is the history behind this? Here's the latest in our series on French history myths.

Published: 16 August 2022 09:30 CEST
Myth – the French army is notorious for surrendering in times of war, giving rise to a long-standing joke about running away.

Since the Middle Ages, when France became established as a country and then gradually expanded to fill roughly the borders we know today, its military has been involved in a lot of battles.

If we go through France’s entire wartime scorecard we could be here all day, but it’s fair to say that by the 18th century the country was a military and political power in Europe. We can also thank (or not, depending on your point of view) the French for the USA – France was decisive in kicking the British out of North America, sending more troops than Britain and the 13 colonies combined.  

But it’s not all been plain sailing of course – French commander-turned-emperor Napoleon Bonaparte ran some very successful military campaigns, until he was defeated by a combined European force at the Battle of Waterloo.

France was also humiliatingly defeated by its neighbour Germany in the Franco-Prussian war of 1890.

But ‘win some, lose some’ is pretty much how you could describe most European countries’ military record – so how did France come to end up labelled as the cowardly nation?

This seems to stem from World War II, where France did indeed surrender to Nazi forces in 1940.

As the Germans advanced through Europe, the French and British armies mobilised to meet them, but suffered a shock defeat that culminated in a long retreat back to the coast at Dunkirk, where Allied soldiers abandoned their kit and weapons and scrambled to escape across the Channel to Britain.

In the aftermath of this humiliating retreat, France offered an unconditional surrender to the Germans and became an occupied country (joining many other occupied European nations including the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Belgium) while Great Britain stood (almost) alone in continuing the fight.

But can we really blame the French army for this? Or did geography and politics play a bigger role?

Britain had the benefit of the English Channel to keep the Germans at bay, while France had already been over-run.

The key difference too, was in the countries’ respective governments – the chaotic French government, which had fled in disarray from Paris, surrendered a few weeks after the Dunkirk evacuation while in the UK the political will to keep fighting remained under the newly-appointed Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

France’s shameful WWII history was revived during the 1990s when president Jacques Chirac refused to join the UK and US invasion of Iraq, which is when the phrase “cheese-eating surrender monkeys” was coined in the US.

Again, this was a political decision rather than a military one – and hindsight may now give us a different perspective on the decisions of both France and the US/UK coalition. 

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

