5 signs that you have settled in to life in France

It’s normal that your habits will change in a different country – and that’s before we even get into the weird things that happen to your English-speaking skills – but it’s when your attitude and mindset begins to change that you know you have truly settled. 1 Your bonjour reflex is such that you sometimes find yourself greeting ATMs and supermarket self-checkout machines After an initial period of being nonplussed at how much time you are expected to spend greeting people, you’re now fully into the spirit of beginning every interaction with a bonjour, from ordering in a café to entering an elevator. EXPLAINED Why bonjour is the most sacred word in the French langauge? When you return to your home country, people think you’re weird because you insist on saying ‘good morning’ to everyone. 2 You can assemble a full dossier for any type of administrative appointment within 5 minutes Bureaucracy is life in France and there is no point in fighting it. Even once you’ve got through all your initial admin on moving to France there are still regular appointments and it is now second nature to create a ‘dossier’ of documents for each one.

At home, you have an enormous file containing every single piece of paper you have received since arriving in France. If there was a fire, you would save this before rescuing pets/children/loved ones

3 You have internalised the French public holiday calendar and can make lightning fast calculations on every opportunity to faire le pont over the next 12 months

From initially being excited at all the random days off work that France offers, you now regard these as normal and correct and are genuinely outraged at the ‘bad years’ when too many public holidays fall on a Saturday or Sunday.

After spending your first couple of years as the only person in your workplace on days adjacent to public holidays, you have now embraced the French tradition of ‘bridging’ holidays and now maximise your holiday time like everyone else.

4 You would no longer dream of having toast for dinner

You consider proper meals essential and are happy to have long conversations on the relative merits of fondue v racelette, beaufort v comté or flat peaches v round ones.

Also, you have started sipping your wine instead of hurling it back like there’s a shortage and now genuinely see the point in spending more money on a good wine and making it last over several nights. Your friends back home wonder who you even are.

5 You’re very happy in France, and show it by complaining

Nights out with your French friends involve complaining about the (excellent) French health system, the (generally excellent) public transport and the country’s leaders (OK maybe they’re not excellent but coming from a country that has had Donald Trump or Boris Johnson as a leader gives you a certain perspective).

You’re happy to go along with the French complaining tradition and you save your more dorky opinions (Paris is beautiful, baguettes are great and life in France is pretty good) for your fellow foreigners.

. . . and maybe this one is just for people of a certain age

You become extremely interested in your own health and don’t hesitate to visit a doctor, even for comparatively minor ailments.

You regard having a fully stocked medicine cabinet as completely normal and a trip to the pharmacy to look at the new remedies counts as a genuine day out.

You still refuse to consider ‘heavy legs’ a genuine medical issue, however. Integration always has limits.

