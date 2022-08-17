For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
5 signs that you have settled in to life in France
Moving countries always brings with it a bit of a culture shock, but after a while you will adapt and change - from medicines to complaining, dossiers to wine, here are 5 signs that you have truly settled in.
Published: 17 August 2022 10:49 CEST
Daily bread becomes part of your routine in France - but else changes? Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP
For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Why does secular France have Catholic holidays?
You might not have thought about it too much as you enjoyed an extra day off work, but it is perhaps unexpected that France - proudly secular since 1905 - has so many public holidays based around Catholic festivals.
Published: 16 August 2022 15:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments