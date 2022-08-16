For members
The post-Brexit guide for Brits who want to move to France (and stay here)
Is it harder since Brexit? Yes. Is it impossible? Certainly not. Here's everything you need to know about navigating the French immigration system and moving to France as a UK national.
Published: 16 August 2022 11:37 CEST
The 'welcome committee' might no longer exist, but Brits are still able to move to France. (Photo by AFP)
MAP: Where in France can you buy property for less than €100k?
While French cities such as Paris are notoriously expensive, there are many areas outside the cities where it is still possible to buy spacious homes for less than €100,000 - particularly if you don't mind a bit of renovation.
Published: 11 August 2022 11:57 CEST
