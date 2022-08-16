For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Why does secular France have Catholic holidays?
You might not have thought about it too much as you enjoyed an extra day off work, but it is perhaps unexpected that France - proudly secular since 1905 - has so many public holidays based around Catholic festivals.
Published: 16 August 2022 15:49 CEST
Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP
POLITICS
France says all troops left Mali, ending nine-year military mission
The last soldiers belonging to France's Barkhane operation in Mali have now left the African country, the French chiefs of staff said on Monday.
Published: 15 August 2022 17:22 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments