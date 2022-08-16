For members
MOVING TO FRANCE
How non-EU citizens can move to France (and stay here)
From visas to residency cards, taxes to health insurance - here's what you need to know about moving to France, and ensuring that you can stay here.
Published: 16 August 2022 16:19 CEST
The first step is getting a visa. Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP
The post-Brexit guide for Brits who want to move to France (and stay here)
Is it harder since Brexit? Yes. Is it impossible? Certainly not. Here's everything you need to know about navigating the French immigration system and moving to France as a UK national.
Published: 16 August 2022 11:37 CEST
