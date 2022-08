Why do I need to know les tracances?



Because you might find yourself mixing up your private and professional life while on holiday.



What does it mean?



The word comes from French Canadian and is the merger of the French words travail (work) and vacances (holiday).

The pandemic made télétravail (remote working) more prevalent but this summer some employees have been taking it a step further – working remotely from a holiday location. Why? Because it means they can enjoy being away from home for a bit longer than just their annual leave, and enjoy views of the beaches or mountains while working.

So les tracances takes place during the contractual working time and not during annual leave, but are perhaps most common in July or August when French people like to leave the cities and head to the seaside or the country.

The irony of the word tracances is that it echoes the word “les tracas” which mean trouble or worry.

Use it like this

J’ai prévenu mon employeur que je serai en tracances la semaine prochaine dans les Alpes – I told my employer that I will be working remotely next week in the Alpes.



J’ai loué une villa sur la Côte d’Azur car je vais être en vacances pendant quinze jours et en tracances pendant un mois – I rented a house on the Côte d’Azur because I will be on holiday for 15 days and home working for a month.