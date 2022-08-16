Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The French army always surrenders

Mention France's military and you can virtually guarantee that someone will make a 'hilarious' remark about surrender - but what is the history behind this? Here's the latest in our series on French history myths.

Published: 16 August 2022 09:30 CEST
French army soldiers operate on a CAESAR during a high intensity shooting exercise in Canjuers, southeastern France. Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

Myth – the French army is notorious for surrendering in times of war, giving rise to a long-standing joke about running away.

Since the Middle Ages, when France became established as a country and then gradually expanded to fill roughly the borders we know today, its military has been involved in a lot of battles.

If we go through France’s entire wartime scorecard we could be here all day, but it’s fair to say that by the 18th century the country was a military and political power in Europe. We can also thank (or not, depending on your point of view) the French for the USA – France was decisive in kicking the British out of North America, sending more troops than Britain and the 13 colonies combined.  

But it’s not all been plain sailing of course – French commander-turned-emperor Napoleon Bonaparte ran some very successful military campaigns, until he was defeated by a combined European force at the Battle of Waterloo.

France was also humiliatingly defeated by its neighbour Germany in the Franco-Prussian war of 1890.

But ‘win some, lose some’ is pretty much how you could describe most European countries’ military record – so how did France come to end up labelled as the cowardly nation?

This seems to stem from World War II, where France did indeed surrender to Nazi forces in 1940.

As the Germans advanced through Europe, the French and British armies mobilised to meet them, but suffered a shock defeat that culminated in a long retreat back to the coast at Dunkirk, where Allied soldiers abandoned their kit and weapons and scrambled to escape across the Channel to Britain.

In the aftermath of this humiliating retreat, France offered an unconditional surrender to the Germans and became an occupied country (joining many other occupied European nations including the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Belgium) while Great Britain stood (almost) alone in continuing the fight.

But can we really blame the French army for this? Or did geography and politics play a bigger role?

Britain had the benefit of the English Channel to keep the Germans at bay, while France had already been over-run.

The key difference too, was in the countries’ respective governments – the chaotic French government, which had fled in disarray from Paris, surrendered a few weeks after the Dunkirk evacuation while in the UK the political will to keep fighting remained under the newly-appointed Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

France’s shameful WWII history was revived during the 1990s when president Jacques Chirac refused to join the UK and US invasion of Iraq, which is when the phrase “cheese-eating surrender monkeys” was coined in the US.

Again, this was a political decision rather than a military one – and hindsight may now give us a different perspective on the decisions of both France and the US/UK coalition. 

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Author Alexandre Dumas was white

During his lifetime author Alexandre Dumas was hugely famous and widely recognised - even in a pre-paparazzi age - but since he died although his work has lived on, certain salient facts about his life appear to have been forgotten.

Published: 10 August 2022 08:58 CEST
Myth: Alexandre Dumas, author of The Three Musketeers and the Count of Monte Christo, was caucasian.

Dumas’ (sometimes known as Alexandre Dumas père to differentiate himself from his son, who was also a writer) novels were massively popular when he wrote them in the 1800s and remain much-loved today, the subject of numerous TV and film adaptations (and cartoons – remember Dogtanian?). 

But when the BBC made a new TV series based on the books in 2014, and cast the mixed-race actor Howard Charles as the musketeer Porthos an outcry ensued, with right-wing commentators slamming ‘political correctness’ and ‘woke culture’.

Implicit in all the criticism seemed to be the assumption that the casting was historically inaccurate, and that Porthos or any of the musketeers could not possibly have been black or mixed race because the population of France at the time was almost entirely white.

But that was far from being the case and in fact the novel’s author himself was mixed race.

This is hardly a secret and during his life Dumas’ ethnicity was well known, as was the ethnicity of his also quite famous father – General Thomas-Alexandre Dumas Davy de la Pailleterie.

Thomas-Alexandre was born on the island of Haiti, which at that time was a French colony known as Saint-Domingue, to a white aristocratic father and an enslaved black woman.

At the age of 14 he moved with his father to France (there are no records of his mother moving with them) and embarked on an illustrious military career.

Thomas-Alexandre’s aristocratic connections helped his son Alexandre in the early stages of his career, until he became a successful and famous playwright and author.

His novels – including The Three Musketeers and The Count of Monte Cristo – became hugely popular and were translated into many languages, earning him a tidy sum of money (although as someone who enjoyed the high life he was often broke).

A photo of Alexandre Dumas taken at the height of his fame. Photo: AFP

He was very well known on the French social scene and also for his numerous affairs – including the one that produced his son, known as Alexandre Dumas fils, who also became a writer.

Although a popular and successful man, Dumas still had to deal with racial prejudice and his novel Georges explores issues of race and colonialism.

He also became known for witty and cutting comebacks to racist commentary about his ancestry.

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

