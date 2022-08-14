Property bargains, energy prices, and myth-busting: 6 essential articles for life in France

While French cities such as Paris are notoriously expensive, there are many areas outside the cities where it is still possible to buy spacious homes for less than €100,000 – particularly if you don’t mind a bit of renovation.
MAP: Where in France can you buy property for less than €100k?
Speaking of property – here’s some potential good news for some second-home owners; the French government has put in place a new online process for regular visitors in France to get a carte de séjour – here’s who is eligible for this and how to apply.
Can second-home owners in France get a carte de séjour?
Reasons to be cheerful about living in France: as energy prices soar around Europe, France is the notable exception where most people have seen no significant rise in their gas or electricity bills – so what lies behind this policy?
And no, it’s not because the French would riot if their bills exploded, or not entirely, anyway.
EXPLAINED: Why are French energy prices capped?
It might look like autumn outside in certain parts of France, but it certainly feels like summer.
So, why are the leaves falling from the trees? And what does that mean for your garden?
Reader question: Why are the leaves falling in summer and does that mean my garden is dead?
The Da Vinci Code starts here – with the legend of a penniless priest who once stumbled upon gold hidden in the French countryside. It’s a story that still inspires treasure-hunters.
We look deeper into the myth – and help you decide if you should stock up on a shovel and a metal detector.
French history myths: There is buried treasure in Rennes-le-Château
Speaking of myths, apparently, kids and long train journeys do mix…
Hoping to do his bit for the planet, perhaps save some money and avoid spending any time at Charles de Gaulle airport, The Local’s Europe editor Ben McPartland decided to travel 2,000km with his family from Paris to southern Portugal by train rather than plane.
Here’s what he had to say about the experience.
Yes, train travel from France across Europe is far better than flying – even with kids
Member comments