Why Monday August 15th is a public holiday in France

August is holiday season in France, the month when offices close, many small bars, cafés and shops close and people head away from the cities towards the coasts.
But there are some people still working (bonjour from The Local) and for those people, Monday August 15th is a public holiday.
August 15th is an important date in the Catholic Church’s calendar – the Assumption of the Virgin, which commemorates the day the Virgin Mary entered heaven.
It’s a public holiday in France, one of several Christian holidays in the secular state’s calendar, but apart from the day off work and some church services not a lot else happens – so don’t be expecting parades or fireworks (we save those for the Fête nationale on July 14th).
As mentioned, many businesses already close up for August, but at least in the cities most shops and cafés will stay open on Monday, since it’s not a major holiday.
This year assomption falls on a Monday, making a nice long weekend – and judging by the traffic warnings issued across the whole of France, many people are taking the opportunity to travel.
When is the next public holiday?
Brace yourselves, because after Monday, the next national public holiday won’t be until November 1st – Toussaints.
That falls on a Tuesday this year, providing one of the rare opportunities in 2022 to faire le pont.
