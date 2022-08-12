Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Why Monday August 15th is a public holiday in France

It might feel like most of France is already on holiday, but Monday is an extra holiday - here's why.

Published: 12 August 2022 17:00 CEST
Don't expect much work to be done on Monday. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

August is holiday season in France, the month when offices close, many small bars, cafés and shops close and people head away from the cities towards the coasts. 

But there are some people still working (bonjour from The Local) and for those people, Monday August 15th is a public holiday. 

August 15th is an important date in the Catholic Church’s calendar – the Assumption of the Virgin, which commemorates the day the Virgin Mary entered heaven.

It’s a public holiday in France, one of several Christian holidays in the secular state’s calendar, but apart from the day off work and some church services not a lot else happens – so don’t be expecting parades or fireworks (we save those for the Fête nationale on July 14th).

As mentioned, many businesses already close up for August, but at least in the cities most shops and cafés will stay open on Monday, since it’s not a major holiday.

This year assomption falls on a Monday, making a nice long weekend – and judging by the traffic warnings issued across the whole of France, many people are taking the opportunity to travel.

When is the next public holiday? 

Brace yourselves, because after Monday, the next national public holiday won’t be until November 1st – Toussaints.

That falls on a Tuesday this year, providing one of the rare opportunities in 2022 to faire le pont.

ANIMAL WELFARE

How to adopt a pet from a French animal shelter

Around 300,000 pets are abandoned every year in France, many of them during the summer months. So if you're looking for a pet there are many lovely cats and dogs in shelters looking for a good home - here's how to go about it.

Published: 10 August 2022 16:25 CEST
Where to look

French animal welfare charity the Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) is an excellent place to start – it currently lists nearly 4,500 animals available for adoption. 

But there are lots of other smaller, local organisations – it may be worthwhile dropping in to see a local vet as they will generally know of local groups seeking homes for abandoned pets.

There will be paperwork

First-time buyers of cats or dogs have to sign a ‘certificate of commitment and understanding’ before they will be allowed to buy an animal, and the same applies to those looking to adopt. 

After the signed document is delivered to the authorities, future owners have seven days to change their mind – the idea is to prevent people from ‘impulsively’ buying or adopting pets only to abandon them later. 

The SPA, certainly, demands that would-be adopters are of legal age and are willing to take part in a “responsible adoption process”.

These things take time – as you should expect for a commitment that can last more than a decade. As the SPA website says, it seeks to ensure “that each decision is carefully considered and that the adopted animal matches its new family and way of life”.

The process may include home visits, interviews and discussions to help adopters find the animal to which they are best suited – older people may not cope well with an energetic puppy, for example.

Shelter animals

Some welfare organisations ensure their animals spend some time with ‘foster families’ until they are adopted. This means that the organisation has a pretty good idea how that animal is likely to behave when it gets to its new adopted home.

It is more difficult to judge an animal’s character if it has been kept in a pen in a shelter.

It will cost money

A financial contribution will most likely be requested by the organisation from which you are adopting. The sum will depend on the age and type of animal being adopted. 

The SPA, for example, asks for a donation to cover vets’ fees of between €250 and €300 for a dog, depending on its age, and €150 for a cat or a kitten.

Another well-known animal welfare organisation in France, Les Amis des Animaux, has a slightly different scale of fees covering the cost of chipping, vaccinations – including rabies/passport in mature animals, sterilisation, worming, et cetera. 

What else you need to know

Under French law, pet dogs – and cats and ferrets – over a certain age must be identified and registered on a national database. 

The animal must be identifiable by a tattoo or microchip – the latter is the most common method these days – that is registered on the Identification des carnivores domestiques (I-CAD) database

The procedure to insert the microchip, or ink the tattoo, must be carried out by an approved professional. The procedure should be done by a vet and costs between €40 and €70, the shelter will tell you whether your new pet already has a microchip or not.

You might not believe it if you have walked along certain streets in Paris, but you can be fined if you fail to pick up after your pet. 

The standard fine is €68, but the mayors of some towns have imposed stricter rules in the street, in parks, gardens and other public spaces. 

The French government’s Service Public website lists other rules regarding the health and wellbeing of pets. Read it here.

