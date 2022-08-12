For members
MONEY
Reader Question: Why did my French electricity bill increase by more than 4%?
The French government has capped electricity prices rises at four percent - but as with many French rules, there are certain exceptions.
Published: 12 August 2022 17:53 CEST
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: Why are French energy prices capped?
As energy prices soar around Europe, France is the notable exception where most people have seen no significant rise in their gas or electricity bills - so what lies behind this policy? (Hint - it's not just that the French would riot if their bills exploded).
Published: 12 August 2022 09:50 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments