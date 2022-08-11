For members
TOURISM
Reader question: Are there private beaches in France?
Amid accusations of racism at fancy seaside resorts and legal controversies surrounding US statesmen, we take a look at the law surrounding private beaches in France.
Published: 11 August 2022 12:24 CEST
People enjoy a sun bath on a public beach while other are having lunch on a private one during the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2011 in Cannes. (Photo by GUILLAUME BAPTISTE / AFP)
TRAIN TRAVEL
Yes, train travel from France across Europe is far better than flying – even with kids
Hoping to do his bit for the planet, perhaps save some money and avoid spending any time at Charles de Gaulle airport, The Local's Ben McPartland decided to travel 2,000km with his family from Paris to southern Portugal by train - not plane. Here's how he got on on and would he recommend it?
Published: 11 August 2022 11:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments