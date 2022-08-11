For members
PROPERTY
MAP: Where in France can you buy property for less than €100k?
While French cities such as Paris are notoriously expensive, there are many areas outside the cities where it is still possible to buy spacious homes for less than €100,000 - particularly if you don't mind a bit of renovation.
Published: 11 August 2022 11:57 CEST
(Photo: Mychele Daniau / AFP)
For members
PROPERTY
Tenants in France: How to make your home more energy efficient
Insulation, ventilation, heating - given the cost-of-living crisis that’s affecting France as much as many other countries, it’s understandable that there is a lot of talk right now about improving energy efficiency in homes.
Published: 10 August 2022 13:20 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments