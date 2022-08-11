For members
French Word of the Day: Soixante-huitard
About one in five people of a certain French generation can be described using this term.
Published: 11 August 2022 13:10 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Découvrir le pot aux roses
You might do this while gardening or while reading the tabloids.
Published: 10 August 2022 12:28 CEST
Member comments
Speaking as a 68’er myself I have to remind people that this is something entirely different to ‘un soixant-neufist(e)’.