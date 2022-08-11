Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The Bastille was stormed to free hundreds of political prisoners

The storming of the Bastille has become the iconic moment that symbolises the French revolution - but how did the event actually play out?

Published: 11 August 2022 10:20 CEST
French history myths: The Bastille was stormed to free hundreds of political prisoners
Place de la Bastille, photo taken in March 2020 (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

Myth: The storming of the Bastille was done to free the hundreds of political prisoners held captive there

This myth is as old as the French revolution itself and the subject of numerous pieces of art.

The story goes that huge Parisian crowds came together at the Bastille prison on July 14th in 1789,  well armed and prepared to fight their way past the guards and military to free the hundreds of prisoners wrongfully convicted by the crown.

It’s true that the Bastille was stormed by a crowd, but at the time it was only housing seven prisoners, and none of them were known to have been rebelled against the crown in any notable way. According to records, the seven prisoners in the Bastille at the time were four counterfeiters, two ‘madmen’ and a nobleman accused of sexual perversion.

It is true that during previous centuries the giant prison was used to lock up those accused by the monarchy of sedition.

In the 17th century, King Louis XIV imprisoned over 2,320 people in the Bastille prison over the course of his reign, many of whom were protestants. 

The prison had also been known for incarcerating seditious writers, and eventually it built up a very reputation amongst the French public in the 18th century. By the mid-1700s, the prison was less frequently used, and during the reign of Louis XVI, only 306 people were imprisoned in the building. 

However, the structure still represented a symbol of the monarchy in the middle of the capital city, and once it was stormed, it helped demonstrate to the King – and the rest of the world – the seriousness of the revolutionaries’ demands.

Another reason the storming of the Bastille was a key victory for revolutionaries was what was being stored there: gunpowder. The Parisians succeeded in seizing both gunpowder they needed for their weapons, as well as the cannons housed there.

Ultimately, storming the Bastille marked a symbolic victory and, by many historians’ accounts, a clear start to the Revolution – which is why France’s Fête nationale is celebrated on July 14th.

In the years following, several authors, such as Alexandre Dumas and Charles Dickens, immortalised the Bastille prison as a place of torture for political dissidents and every day people alike. 

Now, the Place de la Bastille stands on most the former location of the famed prison. 

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: A masked ‘phantom’ once lived below Paris Opéra

OK, we know that Phantom of the Opera is fiction, but did you know that a surprising number of details in the novel are based on real events?

Published: 9 August 2022 09:58 CEST
French history myths: A masked 'phantom' once lived below Paris Opéra

Myth: During the 1880s a mysterious masked man – living in a secret, underground lake – wreaked havoc on Paris’ opera house.

Gaston Leroux’s famous 1910 novel, which was later adapted into a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, tells the story of a Swedish soprano at Paris’ opera house, the Palais Garnier, who becomes the obsession of masked ‘phantom’ supposedly living below the building across an underground lake.  

While there has never been any documentary evidence of any masked individual living under the Opéra, there were several spooky rumours about the building that now houses the Paris Opera Ballet, and some parts of the novel were actually inspired by fact. 

There was indeed a chandelier crash that killed one person, and this, coupled with rumours about a ghost at the venue, gave Leroux the inspiration to write his story.

Another source of inspiration for the journalist-turned-author was the very real presence of an underground water tank below the building.

Though there is no subterranean lake or island in the middle that might be hospitable to a phantom, there is a huge below ground water cavern that still exists to this day.

READ MORE: Skulls, beer and a lake – discover the secrets of underground Paris

When the Opéra was being built in 1862, there was an excess of groundwater in the process. In response, Garnier incorporated it into his design of the building, hoping for it to also be a water source that might be available to put out a fire if necessary. 

Nowadays, the underground lagoon is a place firefighters go to learn how to swim in the dark.

You can even get a glance of what the phantom might have seen by clicking HERE.

And if you’re looking for classic French literature that does have real people in it, try Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers – although large parts of the story are fiction, there really was a musketeer named D’Artagnan, while his companions Porthos, Aramis and Athos are also based on real musketeers – Isaac de Portau, Henry D’Aramitz and Armand d’Athos et d’Autevielle.

This article is part of our August series looking at popular myths and misconceptions from French history.

SHOW COMMENTS