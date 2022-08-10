For members
PROPERTY
Tenants in France: How to make your home more energy efficient
Insulation, ventilation, heating - given the cost-of-living crisis that’s affecting France as much as many other countries, it’s understandable that there is a lot of talk right now about improving energy efficiency in homes.
Published: 10 August 2022 13:20 CEST
Photo: Erik Mclean / Unsplash
LIVING IN FRANCE
Life in France: 5 plants that (allegedly) repel mosquitoes
Summer in France brings lots of good stuff and some deeply annoying things, like mosquitoes. But did you know that there are plants that you can add to your garden or balcony that will repel these deeply unwelcome visitors?
Published: 9 August 2022 13:21 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments