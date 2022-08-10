Read news from:
WILDFIRES

LATEST: South west France hit by more wildfires as 6,000 hectares burn

Wildfires in France's south west were ablaze again on Wednesday as the country was hit by another period of extreme heat. Some 6,000 hectares have already burned.

Published: 10 August 2022 11:15 CEST
Smoke billows above the trees after wildfires damaged the forest near Landiras, southwestern France on July 29th. Forest fires have reignited in the area as of August 9th. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

France’s south west was once again hit enormous wildfires on Wednesday, just a few weeks after over 14,000 hectares were scorched during July’s heatwaves. 

The flames resumed on Tuesday, August 9th and as of Wednesday at least 500 firefighters have already been mobilised to fight the fire burning south of Bordeaux, near Landiras.

The latest reports on Wednesday morning said that approximately 6,000 hectares had been burned, and two firefighters left injured.

Much of south west France was once again baking under a heatwave – the third period of extreme heat to hit France this summer.

As a result of the latest fires, local authorities have evacuated about 6,000 people as a precaution, telling BFMTV that their “first objective in this fight is to save human lives.” Additionally, the freeway from Bordeaux to Bayonne will be closed because of visibility issues due to smoke. 

READ MORE: MAP: Where are the main wildfires in France right now?

No one has been injured in the coastal area that draws huge summer tourism crowds but 16 houses were destroyed near the village of Belin-Beliet.

Amid heatwave and drought, the weather conditions were particularly unfavourable in the region, which is currently on ‘orange’ alert for high temperatures. Meteorologists were also expecting gusts wind of up to 35 km/h in the area. 

The Landiras fire that ignited in July was the largest of several that have raged this year in  southwest France, which has been buffeted by record drought and a series of heat waves.

Arsonists set some of the fires and officials initially suspected a criminal origin for the Landiras blaze. Police later released a suspect for lack of evidence.

Wednesday’s wildfire in Landiras was not the only blaze in France on Wednesday.

Another notable wildfire has burned over 1,200 hectares in Maine-et-Loire – to the east of Nantes, between the cities of Angers and Le Mans. The regional firefighting coordination centre said it suspects arsonists are behind some of the “unlikely flare-ups” of the blaze.

Some 400 firefighters were on the scene, battling a fire that has “grown significantly” according to the local fire brigade on Wednesday morning. 

The fires come as the majority of mainland France was on some level of drought alert, with many places only restricting water to only priority usage. 

WEATHER

Reader question: Why are the leaves falling in summer and does that mean my garden is dead?

It might look like fall outside in certain parts of France, but it certainly feels like summer. So why are the leaves falling from the trees? And what does that mean for your garden?

Published: 9 August 2022 16:31 CEST
Reader question: It’s only the middle of August and already the leaves have fallen from most of the trees – my lawn is covered with dead leaves like it’s the middle of autumn. Why is this happening and does it mean the trees are dead?

France is having a hot, dry summer and humans and animals are not the only ones suffering amid the heat. Plants and trees are looking pretty sickly in many areas and you may have noticed an unexpected sprinkling of dead leaves on the ground – one that you might normally expect for the fall months. 

The short answer is that the trees are thirsty too. As a result of a lack of water, trees can lose their foliage, but if you’re a gardener you don’t have to worry too much: this is a self-protection mechanism. 

While seeing leaves falling in early August might be surprising to you, it actually is a natural reaction from trees that are just trying to protect themselves from high temperatures. 

Nathalie Breda, the director for research at the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE),  said trees are a lot like humans when it comes to heat: they sweat when it is hot.

“Transpiring is an active part of temperature regulation,” said Nathalie Bréda to French radio service FranceInter. “This is the first step the tree takes when the temperature is high – it pumps water through its roots, which eventually turns into water vapour once it reaches the foliage, later being released into the atmosphere.

“The tree will pump water through its roots, which will turn into vapour once it reaches the foliage, and which will be released into the atmosphere.”

This helps to keep the tree at a lower temperature than the air. The tree does this by ‘opening its stomata’ (similar to pores) – which allows the plant to release water. 

However, once temperatures get even higher, and there is less water for trees to draw upon, then they ‘sweat’ less. 

“Once the tree feels that there is less water in the soil, it limits the opening of the stomata to conserve water and preserve itself,” said Bréda. 

This means that the tree gives up on its foliage to help conserve water, causing the leaves dry out and fall to the ground. 

Do gardeners have to be worried?

While conserving water in this way can weaken the tree in the long term, it does not mean that the tree dropping leaves in your garden is dead. Most trees should recover, even if it takes several years after a drought to do so (as it did, for instance, with the years 1976 and 2003).

Trees shed their leaves in the fall when they sense cold, unsuitable weather is coming. It is the same principle where they seek to conserve water and energy. 

That being said, when the tree loses leaves prematurely, this means it has finished growing prematurely for that season. Practically, trees need to open their stomata in order to photosynthesise, as this is the part of the tree that allows the entry of carbon dioxide. Failing to do this can put the tree at risk, as the plant needs to photosynthesise to remain healthy and protect itself against insect attacks and frost waves. 

Bréda explained to FranceInter that “after the 2018 heat wave, all the spruce trees in Eastern France were killed by bark beetle insects. This happened because they were weakened.”

It also takes plants one or two seasons to be able to recover and build back up their reserves. Experts worry that with recurrent climatic distress, the plants will not “have the time to recover from one year to the next.”

A sign that the tree is suffering amid severe drought might be ‘weight loss,’ Bréda explained to FranceBleu. “When drought becomes very severe, we even see that trees lose weight. Meaning, they use the water in their elastic tissue to compensate for the lack of water in the soil.”

What can I do to protect my trees?

For gardeners or home owners looking to protect their trees, another idea is to trim the branches back – this would allow them to reduce their foliage and better conserve their water. The quick answer would typically be to simply water the tree, but with most of France on some level of drought alert – water restrictions are in place almost everywhere across l’Hexagon. 

READ MORE: MAP: Where in France are there water restrictions and what do they mean?

For urban areas, Bréda recommends that cities reconsider the way of planting vegetation in the city: it is necessary to “review the size of the tree planting hole, and move the road (asphalt) away from its roots a little. This would allow the soil around it to better rehydrate when it rains.”

