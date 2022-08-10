LATEST: South west France hit by more wildfires as 6,000 hectares burn

France’s south west was once again hit enormous wildfires on Wednesday, just a few weeks after over 14,000 hectares were scorched during July’s heatwaves.
The flames resumed on Tuesday, August 9th and as of Wednesday at least 500 firefighters have already been mobilised to fight the fire burning south of Bordeaux, near Landiras.
The latest reports on Wednesday morning said that approximately 6,000 hectares had been burned, and two firefighters left injured.
Much of south west France was once again baking under a heatwave – the third period of extreme heat to hit France this summer.
As a result of the latest fires, local authorities have evacuated about 6,000 people as a precaution, telling BFMTV that their “first objective in this fight is to save human lives.” Additionally, the freeway from Bordeaux to Bayonne will be closed because of visibility issues due to smoke.
No one has been injured in the coastal area that draws huge summer tourism crowds but 16 houses were destroyed near the village of Belin-Beliet.
Amid heatwave and drought, the weather conditions were particularly unfavourable in the region, which is currently on ‘orange’ alert for high temperatures. Meteorologists were also expecting gusts wind of up to 35 km/h in the area.
The Landiras fire that ignited in July was the largest of several that have raged this year in southwest France, which has been buffeted by record drought and a series of heat waves.
Arsonists set some of the fires and officials initially suspected a criminal origin for the Landiras blaze. Police later released a suspect for lack of evidence.
Wednesday’s wildfire in Landiras was not the only blaze in France on Wednesday.
Another notable wildfire has burned over 1,200 hectares in Maine-et-Loire – to the east of Nantes, between the cities of Angers and Le Mans. The regional firefighting coordination centre said it suspects arsonists are behind some of the “unlikely flare-ups” of the blaze.
Some 400 firefighters were on the scene, battling a fire that has “grown significantly” according to the local fire brigade on Wednesday morning.
The fires come as the majority of mainland France was on some level of drought alert, with many places only restricting water to only priority usage.
