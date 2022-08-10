Beluga whale in France’s Seine river dies during rescue attempt

The beluga that made its way into France’s Seine river reportedly died during the rescue operation that began on Tuesday evening.
The whale was extracted from a lock on the Seine river on Tuesday night, but later died
“Despite an unprecedented rescue operation of the beluga, we are sad to announce the death of the cetacean,” said the prefecture of Calvados on its Twitter account Wednesday morning.
Malgré une opération inédite de sauvetage du #beluga, nous avons la tristesse de vous annoncer le décès du cétacé.
Mme Ollivet Courtois, vétérinaire du @sdis91 vous explique ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Mb8s5BZPc
— Préfet du Calvados (@Prefet14) August 10, 2022
According to French daily Le Parisien, the whale was euthanised.
The rescue operation was reportedly complex, taking about six hours to get the 800 kg whale out of the water and involving at least 24 divers.
Once veterinarians were able to perform a health checkup, they were able to confirm that the animal was in poor health, and was no longer feeding.
