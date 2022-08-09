Paris police warn tourists about ‘petition’ scam

The police préfecture in Paris has released an announcement warning tourists about a scam that might be used to target them especially.
The scam involves young boys and girls asking people to sign their petitions and requesting that they give a donation. In reality, many people – especially tourists or those unfamiliar with the local area – find themselves giving their money away to a false organisation.
In other cases, the petition acts as a distraction while pickpockets target the visitors.
#MardiConseil | 🚶 Les lieux touristiques sont propices aux arnaques en tous genres.
❌ Méfiez-vous des mineurs qui vous abordent, pétition à la main, pour vous faire signer quelque chose et vous réclament de l'argent.
➡️ C'est une arnaque, ignorez-les ! pic.twitter.com/87xjiG9yB5
— Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) August 9, 2022
Frequently, these scams involve the young people feigning deafness or the inability to speak, and pretending to collect funds on behalf of NGO for the hard of hearing.
The scam is just one of a number that criminals use to prey on tourists, and visitors return to Paris after a two-year break, police are warning people to be vigilant – especially in tourist hotspots such as Montmartre and the Eiffel Tower area or in transport interchanges such as Gare du Nord.
For more advice on how to stay safe in Paris as a tourist, you can read the police “Guide for Staying Safe in Paris“
